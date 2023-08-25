Who is Randall Cobb Wife? How did They Meet?

There are a lot of people that look up to famous persons in the media, whether they’re actors, athletes, models, etc. Similarly, people who like Randall Cobb are now trying to track down his wife. Which meant we could track who was looking up Randall Cobb’s wife. If you’re a fan of his and want to know more about his personal life (such his dating history, age, and height), this article is for you.
Who is Randall Cobb Wife?
The accomplishments of Randall Cobb are well-known. His devoted following is dying to discover whether or not Randall Cobb is married. Aiyda Ghahramani is reportedly Randall Cobb’s wife. Find Out Who Randall Cobb’s Wife Really Is If you’re wondering who Randall Cobb is dating, this article should help you out.
Aiyda Ghahramani Age, Height and Weight
33-year-old Aiyda Ghahramani’s birthday is in 1989. She weighs 60 kg and measures 5 feet, seven inches tall.
How did Aiyda Ghahramani and Randall Cobb meet?
Randall and Aiyda first crossed paths in 2011. In the early 2010s, the infatuated pair met at an EA sports event in Laho. The sweet couple didn’t start dating right away, but they stayed in touch and eventually started a serious relationship in 2014. They said their “I do’s” on April 15, 2017, and the gorgeous couple is now husband and wife.
Do Aiyda Ghahramani and Randall Cobb have kids?
There are two kids in the family. In August of 2018, the couple gave birth to their first child, a son whom they named Caspian Cyrus Cobb. Then in 2020, they were given another gift: Cade.
Randall Cobb’s Wife Is A Practicing Attorney In The United States Of America
Aiyda Ghahramani is more than just the celebrity wife of Green Bay Packers quarterback Randall Cobb. She practices law professionally, specializing in patent law, and is also a prominent advocate for civil liberties.
Soon after completing his undergraduate studies in 2014, Ghahramani applied to and interned at Sughrue Mion PLLC. In the summer of that year, she was promoted to associate. Aiyda’s stellar performance soon earned her a promotion to full-time attorney status.
Aiyda Ghahramani may be enjoying professional success, but the truth is that her rockstar spouse is the real reason for her current level of popularity, not her own efforts.
