Denise Russo Cause of Death: ‘The X-Life’ Star Died At 44 in March 2023

Russo, who starred in the 2011 VH-1 reality series The X-Life, passed away on March 5, according to a statement from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office released on March 10.
The medical examiner’s office claims that first responders reached the scene after 911 was dialed. Russo was discovered unconscious on the ground with drug paraphernalia around.
Denise Russo Cause of Death
The cause of death for Denise Russo has been made public. According to the coroner’s Saturday report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, which PEOPLE acquired, she passed away at the age of 44 from “toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” and her death was deemed an accident.
The news was initially reported by TMZ.
Despite “aggressive attempts at resuscitation,” according to the ME, Russo was subsequently declared dead. A former X-Life cast member named Susie Stenberg described Russo to TMZ as “the most loving and loyal person.”
The below tweet confirms the news of her death cause:
VH1’s ‘The X-Life’ Star Denise Russo Died From Overdose of Fentanyl, Meth
Denise Russo, famous for appearing on VH1’s “The X-Life,” died from a lethal combination of two of the most powerful drugs on the streets … TMZ has learned. According to the San Diego County Medical E… pic.twitter.com/ZxEZTQjaTQ
— Dr.LyndaBarnes (@MrsBarnesII) July 15, 2023
Three extreme sports players were the subjects of The X-Life. As the girlfriend of skater Pierre Luc Gagnon, Russo appeared on the show with Cory “Nasty” Nastazio and Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg.
You can also read about recently d!ed celebrities by clickimg the below links:
- Elise Finch Cause of Death: CBS New York Meteorologist Died At 51
- Jane Birkin Cause of Death: British Actor And Singer Died At 76
According to E! Online, Russo and Gargon split after the one-season show, but they have a son together, Leo Wolf, who is 8 years old.
In an interview for the Inked Cover Girl 2023 competition, she mentioned her son and said: “I love being a mom! Leo Wolf, my lovely 8-year-old son—boys rule, by the way—is the joy of my life. We wrestle, and I body-slam the small mouse on the bed while speaking in my Russian wrestler voice. Being Leo’s mother is a gift, and Leo improved my life.
Russo shared a close-up selfie in his most recent Instagram picture on March 2.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.