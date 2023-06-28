Emergency Declared In Shelby County Due To Storm Damage And Outages

Tuesday, two days after severe storms pummeled the region, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris proclaimed a local state of emergency.
In addition to leaving 122,000 MLGW customers without electricity due to dangerously rising temperatures, wind gusts of 80 to 90 mph that slammed the area on Sunday also significantly damaged trees and utility infrastructure. By Tuesday afternoon, 50,000 people still didn’t have electricity.
The majority of News Channel 3’s viewing region was under an Excessive Heat Watch from Thursday morning through Thursday evening on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. It might go into Friday as well.
A tweet related to the weather conditions in Shelby County:
Yesterday at around 7 pm, a rogue severe thunderstorm flew through Shelby county just north of Memphis, resulting in 70-80 mph wind gusts and continuous lightning. Widespread power-outages resulted, making it the top 6th outage in the area on record. #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/p8H0BV0Z3Q
— Michael Cromer (@MichaelCromerWX) June 26, 2023
The forecast from WREG predicts that the actual temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be 101 and 102.
The Baker Community Center, located at 7942 Church Street in Millington, is where the county says a Day Center will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additionally, residents can recharge their mobile devices at AT&T outlets.
