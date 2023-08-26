George Foreman Net Worth: His Personal and Professional Life!

American former professional boxer, businessman, clergyman, and author George Edward Foreman was born on January 10, 1949. He was known as “Big George” during his boxing career, which spanned from 1967 to 1997. He has won the heavyweight world title twice and won an Olympic gold medal. As a businessman, his most recognizable product is the George Foreman Grill.
Foreman had a rough upbringing but turned his life around by taking up amateur boxing, eventually winning a gold medal in the 1968 Summer Olympics in the heavyweight division. He turned pro the next year, and in 1973, he knocked out then-unbeaten Joe Frazier in the second round to win the world heavyweight title.
He made two successful defenses of the championship title before suffering his first professional defeat at the legendary Rumble in the Jungle in 1974, at the hands of Muhammad Ali.[4] After losing the title to Jimmy Young in 1977, Foreman was unable to get another shot and decided to retire.
George Foreman Net Worth
Retired American boxer George Foreman is also a multimillionaire businessman. His fortune is estimated at $300 million. George Foreman’s life is an inspiring tale of triumph and rebirth as he has won two World Heavyweight Boxing Championships, won an Olympic gold medal, amassed millions of dollars in business success, and become a minister of the Christian faith.
George Foreman has a champion’s net worth, but you might be surprised to learn that the vast majority of it does not come from boxing. In fact, despite having a successful career with 76 victories out of 81 fights after going professional in 1969, Foreman’s net worth in the 1980s was only $5 million.
Foreman is now quite wealthy, thanks to the success of the grill that bears his name. The article expands on George’s royalties and the grill later on.
If you are curious about the net worth of famous persons, you can do so by visiting the following links:
- Carlos Santana Net Worth: How Much Money an American Guitarist Worth?
- Billie Jean King Net Worth: How Much the World’s No.1 Tennis Player Make?
George Foreman Real Estate
The Foreman Ranch is a 300-acre property owned by George and Mary Joan near Marshall, Texas. They own a house in the Houston region.
George Foreman Other Pursuits
Foreman is an investor in the Indy car team Panther Racing. He has written ten books and continues to make cameos in movies and television shows (including Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian and The 700 Club).
George Foreman Personal Life
Married since 1985, George and Mary Joan have two children. From his several partnerships, he has produced 12 offspring. He wed Adrienna Calhoun in 1971 and 1974, Cynthia Lewis in 1977 and 1979, Sharon Goodson in 1981 and 1982, and Andrea Skeete in 1982 and 1985. With the exception of one daughter named Georgetta, all five of his boys share the name George Edward Foreman.
All of Foreman’s children are required to graduate from college, but that hasn’t stopped some of them from entering the boxing ring. George III has recently won his first professional boxing battle, following in the footsteps of his father. Daughter Freeda had a brief career exchanging jabs, retired in 2001 with a 5-1 record and passing away in 2019 at the age of 42 from what appears to be a suicide.
Daughter Natalie has gone in a different direction and is now pursuing a career in music. George keeps expanding his business while his kids are off making names for themselves.
If you want to learn more about well-known persons, be sure to return to the California Examiner‘s website.
The following links will allow you to research the wealth of certain celebrities:
- Miley Cyrus Net Worth: A Pop Chameleon’s Journey in Music and Fame!
- Arthur Blank Net Worth: How Much Money the Philanthropist Earn?