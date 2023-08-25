Arthur Blank Net Worth: How Much Money the Philanthropist Earn?

Arthur M. Blank is a successful American businessman who was born on September 27, 1942. His most notable accomplishment was starting the massively successful hardware store chain The Home Depot.
He is the current owner of two Atlanta, Georgia-based professional sports teams: the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the MLS’s Atlanta United, the latter of which won the MLS Cup in 2018, giving him an MLS Cup Championship.
Arthur Blank Net Worth
Businessman and philanthropist Arthur Blank is most recognized for his role in establishing The Home Depot. The total wealth of Arthur Blank is $7 billion. Arthur Blank is among Georgia’s wealthiest citizens. Along with the MLS’s Atlanta United and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, he owns both. The latter club won the 2018 MLS Cup while he was the owner.
After gaining experience as an accountant with Arthur Young & Company and The Daylin Company, he was promoted to the position of vice president of finance at Handy Dan Improvement Centers. However, both he and Bernard Marcus, the CEO of Handy Dan, were let go after a disagreement with the board.
The Home Depot was founded by the two in 1979, and since then it has become a multibillion dollar industry powerhouse. Before becoming CEO in 1998, he was the company’s president. In 2001, he decided to call it quits.
He is currently the Chairman, President, and CEO of the AMB Group, LLC, as well as the President of the philanthropic foundation known as The Arthur Blank Family Foundation.
Arthur Blank Early Life and Education
Arthur Blank was born to Jewish parents Molly and Max on September 27, 1942, in the New York City neighborhood of Queens. Michael, his older brother, is his oldest sibling. Blank attended Stuyvesant High School in New York City when he was a teenager. After that, he enrolled in and graduated from the Babson Institute, a private business school, in 1963.
Arthur Blank Career Beginnings
Blank joined Arthur Young & Company as a senior accountant after completing his studies at Babson. After that, he worked his way up in the Daylin corporation, eventually becoming president of both the Elliott’s Drug Stores and the Stripe Discount Stores that were under that umbrella.
Blank moved to Handy Dan Home Improvement Centers after Daylin decided to sell off that segment. During an internal power struggle in 1978, he and Bernard Marcus, the division’s CEO, were both removed from their positions as vice president.
Arthur Blank Personal Life and Properties
Blank has been married several times and divorced each time. He had three children with his first wife, the philanthropist Diana Latow: Kenny, Dena, and Danielle. Their separation was finalized in 1993. Two years after meeting Stephanie Wray, a designer at the Atlanta Home Depot, Blank married her.
They got a divorce in 2014 after raising their three children—Joshua, Max, and Kylie—together. Blank then wed Angela Macuga, a businesswoman 26 years his junior, two years later. In 2019, following their separation, they filed for divorce.
Blank owns the Mountain Sky Guest Ranch and the West Creek Ranch in Montana, both of which are located close to Yellowstone National Park. He also has several PGA TOUR Superstores under his control. Blank has joined the Giving Pledge along with many other affluent people, promising to donate half of his fortune to charity.
