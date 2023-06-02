Hall County Man Arrested for Infant Daughter’s De@th

Daily news / By /

Police in Oakwood are trying to figure out what happened last week when a baby died.

On May 25, officers were called by Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital about a 10-week-old baby who had been badly hurt.

As they looked into what happened to hurt the baby, they found that the father was 20-year-old Hugo Alexander Flores Reyes.

The tweet below verifies the news:

At a house on Lanier Mill Circle, police nabbed Reyes and charged him with aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children.

On May 26, the Hall County Coroner’s Office and hospital staff told the police that the baby girl had died from her injuries.

The charges against Reyes were changed to felony murder. He is being kept in the Hall County Jail right now.

Authorities have not said what happened to hurt the child.

Investigations are still going on.

If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:

Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top