Hall County Man Arrested for Infant Daughter’s De@th

Police in Oakwood are trying to figure out what happened last week when a baby died.
On May 25, officers were called by Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital about a 10-week-old baby who had been badly hurt.
As they looked into what happened to hurt the baby, they found that the father was 20-year-old Hugo Alexander Flores Reyes.
The tweet below verifies the news:
The investigation remains ongoing. https://t.co/zvbzdjxZEs
— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 2, 2023
At a house on Lanier Mill Circle, police nabbed Reyes and charged him with aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children.
On May 26, the Hall County Coroner’s Office and hospital staff told the police that the baby girl had died from her injuries.
The charges against Reyes were changed to felony murder. He is being kept in the Hall County Jail right now.
Authorities have not said what happened to hurt the child.
Investigations are still going on.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Tragic Standoff in Brandon Neighborhood Leaves 1 Officer De@d, 1 Wounded
- A Man Was Detained After Robbing A Store With A Spray-painted Nintendo Game Gun
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.