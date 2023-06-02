Man Accused of K!lling His Roommate

Police say that early Thursday evening, the man’s roommate killed him.
The event took place in Gastonia in the 2900 block of Fraley Church Road.
The Gastonia Police Department says that Brandon Patty, 26, was killed by James Thomas Robinson, who is 57 years old. Robinson is charged with first-degree murder.
Police were called to the house just before 5:30 p.m. because someone was bleeding from the head and not moving.
Officers found Patty inside the house with a cut on her head. At the scene, he was said to be dead.
Robinson was caught while he was still at the house. He was taken to the Gaston County Jail, where he was charged with first-degree murder and kept without bond.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Tragic Standoff in Brandon Neighborhood Leaves 1 Officer De@d, 1 Wounded
- A Man Was Detained After Robbing A Store With A Spray-painted Nintendo Game Gun
A police department spokesman said that the guys shared a room in a place for people who are between homes.
No one was there to see what happened or say what led up to the killing.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.