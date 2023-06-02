Man Shot Overnight Near Worcester High School

The guy who was shot and found near Worcester Technical High School at 3 a.m. on Friday is being looked into by the police.

Police say that the 21-year-old victim is being treated for injuries that do not seem to be life-threatening.

After the ShotSpotter device heard gunfire, police were sent to the school.

Police said that the case doesn’t seem to have anything to do with the school other than the fact that the victim was found there. Friday, classes went on as planned.

Principal Drew Weymouth told parents and students about what happened last night in a letter. He said that as a safety measure, there will be more cops at the school.

“Please know that our school is full of trusted adults,” Weymouth wrote. “If your student is worried or upset about what happened and wants to talk to someone about it, they should feel free to do so.”

Police have not heard of any arrests.

