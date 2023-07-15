Jason Biggs Net Worth: Unveiling Jason Biggs’ Impressive Awards Collection

American actor and comedian Jason Matthew Biggs was born on May 12, 1978. The roles of Jim Levenstein in the American Pie comedies, Leonardo in the first two seasons of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), and Larry Bloom in the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black have brought him widespread recognition.
In addition to Boys and Girls and Saving Silverman, his filmography also includes Anything Else, Jersey Girl, Eight Below, Over Her Dead Body, and My Best Friend’s Girl. In 1995, Biggs was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award as Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his performance on the soap opera As the World Turns.
Jason Biggs Net Worth
Net worth: $20 million Actor and producer Jason Biggs is one of the wealthiest Americans of his generation. Acting as Jim Levenstein in the “American Pie” films was Jason Biggs’ initial claim to fame. In addition to “American Reunion” (2012), “American Wedding” (2003), and “American Pie 2” (2001), Jason has been in a number of other films.
Biggs has more than 50 acting credits to his name outside of the Pie franchise, including the films “Saving Silverman” (2001), “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” (2001), “My Best Friend’s Girl” (2008), and “The Subject” (2020).
On Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” (2013–2014; 2017–2019), he played Larry Bloom, and he also starred on CBS’s “Mad Love” (2011) and Fox’s “Outmatched” (2020). In addition to “I’m in Hell” (2007) and the pilot for “Happiness Isn’t Everything” (2009), Jason produced “American Reunion,” “The Subject,” and “Mad Love.”
Jason Biggs American Pie Salary
The first appearance in “American Pie” netted Jason Biggs $1 million, the second $2 million, and the third and fourth $5 million. The sum of $13 million is for his participation in the “American Pie” series.
Jason Biggs Actual Property
Jason and Jenny bought a 2.5 acre lot in Beverly Hills for $3.9 million in 2013. This home was sold for $4.5 million back in 2015. In the same year (2013), they spent $2.55 million on their first home in Manhattan. They got $100,000 for the unit back in 2018. They bought an apartment in New York City’s Tribeca area for $7 million in June 2017.
Take a look at the following additional articles regarding the riches of famous celebrities:
- Philip Rivers Net Worth 2023: What is his Real Estate?
- Kirk Cousins Net Worth: How Rich is The NFL Star in 2023?
Jason Biggs Nominations and Awards
Biggs has been nominated for three MTV Movie Awards, winning Best Kiss for “American Pie 2” in 2002 (together with Seann William Scott).
He won the Best Actor award for “Guy X” at the 2005 Taormina International Film Festival, and he won Best Actor prizes for “The Subject” at the Breckenridge Festival of Film, the Loudoun Arts Film Festival, and the San Antonio Film Festival in 2020.
In 2000, the cast of “American Pie” won the Young Hollywood Award for Best Ensemble Cast, and in 2015, Jason and his co-stars on “Orange Is the New Black” won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
Biggs has been nominated for numerous awards, including seven Teen Choice Awards for “Loser,” “American Pie,” “American Pie 2,” “American Wedding,” and “American Reunion,” as well as nominations at the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards (“American Pie”), Daytime Emmy Awards (“As the World Turns”), and the Soap Opera Digest Awards (“As the World Turns”).
The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” cast was nominated for Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series (2013) and Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series – Action/Drama (2014) for the Behind the Voice Actors Awards.
Keep checking back on our website, the California Examiner, for more information about famous people.
Take a look at the following additional articles regarding the riches of famous celebrities:
- Russell Wilson Net Worth: His Success in the Real Estate Market
- Jeff Dunham Net Worth: How Much is the American Ventriloquist Worth?