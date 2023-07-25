Tom Brady’s Retirement Journey: How Many Times Has Tom Brady Retired?

Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner, has left an indelible mark on the world of American football.
Throughout his illustrious 23-year career, Brady made headlines not just for his remarkable on-field performances but also for his retirement decisions that took fans by surprise. This article explores the unexpected twists and turns in Brady’s retirement journey, including not one but two farewells from the National Football League (NFL).
First Retirement: A Fleeting Farewell in 2022
In 2022, Tom Brady stunned the football world with his announcement of retirement from the NFL for the first time. Citing a desire to spend more time with his family, including his then-wife Gisele Bündchen, Brady made his initial departure from the league.
However, this farewell turned out to be short-lived, lasting only 40 days. He later admitted to regretting his decision and promptly executed a U-turn, announcing his return to continue competing in the NFL for the 2022 season.
The Impact of His Decision on Personal Life
While Brady’s initial retirement decision seemed rooted in family considerations, his abrupt return to the NFL reportedly had implications on his personal life. The flip-flop in retirement plans was seen as one of the factors that led to strains in his marriage with Gisele Bündchen, ultimately culminating in their divorce.
Second Retirement: “For Good” in 2023
Exactly one year after his first retirement announcement, Tom Brady delivered yet another shocker to the football fraternity. On February 1, 2023, he declared his second and final retirement from the NFL, vowing that this time it would be “for good.” Speculations regarding his potential next destination, such as the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, or San Francisco 49ers, were put to rest as Brady chose to hang up his boots permanently.
Life After the NFL
Brady’s post-retirement plans involved a lucrative 10-year contract with Fox Sports, where he would be actively involved in the NFL’s media coverage. As part of this deal, he would serve as a commentator, analyst, and promotional figure for the Fox Sports brand. The contract, valued at a staggering $375 million, assured Brady’s continued presence in the world of football.
Emotional Farewell
In his second retirement announcement, Tom Brady displayed genuine emotion as he bid farewell to the sport that defined his illustrious career. Expressing gratitude to his loved ones, friends, teammates, and rivals, Brady acknowledged the unwavering support he received throughout his journey.
Also, check the net worth of some famous celebrities by clicking on the links given below:
- Dennis Collins’s Net Worth: How Much is Collins Worth Today?
- Ron DeSantis Net Worth: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Shows Significant Financial Growth
Legacy as the GOAT
Retiring as arguably the greatest of all time (GOAT), Tom Brady leaves behind a legacy that includes an impressive 649 touchdowns, the most yards passed (89,214), and a record-breaking seven Super Bowl victories. His memorable stints with both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers solidified his status as a football icon.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.