Tori Kelly’s Net Worth: A Journey from YouTube to Stardom

Tori Kelly, the gifted American singer, and songwriter, has captivated audiences worldwide with her soulful voice and heartfelt compositions. Rising to fame through her early YouTube videos, she has since become a musical sensation with a net worth of $3 million. Let’s delve into the remarkable journey of this talented artist, from her humble beginnings to her well-deserved success in the music industry.
The Emergence of a YouTube Sensation
Born in Wildomar, California, in December 1992, Tori Kelly exhibited her passion for music at a young age. At just 14 years old, she took to YouTube to showcase her impressive vocal abilities, capturing the hearts of online viewers with her soul-stirring performances.
Early Success with EP Releases
Kelly’s captivating voice soon garnered attention, leading to the release of her EPs “Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly” in 2012 and “Foreword” in 2013. These early musical ventures showcased her raw talent and marked the beginning of a promising career.
Chart-Topping Achievements
The EP “Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly” soared to #9 on the US Heatseekers charts, solidifying her position as a rising star in the music scene. Her next EP, “Foreword,” not only reached #16 on the Billboard 200 chart but also attained significant success in New Zealand, peaking at #26.
Breakthrough Single and Collaborations
Tori Kelly’s breakthrough came with her hit single “Nobody Love” in 2015, which charted in multiple countries, including the US, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Her mesmerizing vocals and heartfelt lyrics struck a chord with audiences around the world, cementing her status as a true musical force.
Additionally, Kelly’s collaboration with Professor Green on the single “Lullaby” achieved success in the UK and Scotland, reaching #4 on the charts in both regions.
American Idol Journey
Tori Kelly’s musical journey took an exciting turn when she competed on Season 9 of the iconic talent show, “American Idol.” While she did not make it to the Top 24, her appearance on the show served as a stepping stone toward greater opportunities in the industry.
Debut Studio Album and Global Acclaim
In June 2015, Tori Kelly released her highly anticipated debut studio album, “Unbreakable Smile,” which further solidified her place in the music world. The album received critical acclaim and resonated with audiences, elevating her to new heights of success.
YouTube Stardom and Impressive Stats
Kelly’s YouTube channel has been a pivotal platform in her rise to stardom, amassing nearly 90 million total views and boasting over 1 million subscribers. Her cover of Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin’ Bout You” alone has garnered over 20 million views, a testament to her undeniable talent and widespread appeal.
