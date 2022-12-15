How Old Was Harry When Diana Died In 1997:

On Thursday, Netflix released their behind-the-scenes documentary on Prince Harry and his bride, Meghan Markle. Harry & Meghan is a six-part docuseries that allows the royal couple an opportunity to share their tale in their own words. Let’s dig deep into How Old Was Harry When Diana Died.
They open out about their relationship’s ups and downs, from the beginning until the day they announced they will retire from high-ranking positions in the Royal Family in 2020. Harry, now 38 years old, has compared the scrutiny his wife, Meghan, has faced to that under which his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, lived and died.
Harry said his “greatest concern” in transferring to the United States was to protect his family from the “continuous bombardment” of media attention they had been subjected to in the United Kingdom. What I was witnessing, he explained, was a recurrence of past events. On the other hand, there may be more.
When race and social media are included, the situation becomes far more perilous. My mother is an example of how the past can repeat itself.
Contents
Who Is Prince Harry?
Henry Charles Albert David, known as Prince Harry, is a member of the British royal family. He was born on September 15, 1984, and is now the Duke of Sussex, KCVO.
Prince Henry Charles Charles III’s younger son from his first wife, the Princess of Wales. If the British monarchy should ever become vacant, he would be fifth in line to take it.
A graduate of Eton College, Harry also attended Wetherby School and Ludgrove School. After attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for officer training, he spent some of his gap years in Australia and Lesotho.
Source: Youtube
After completing training as a troop leader, he was commissioned as a cornet in the Blues and Royals, where he served briefly alongside his brother William.
His service in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province lasted longer than ten weeks in 2007 and 2008. In 2012–2013, he spent another 20 weeks of his military career serving in Afghanistan. This man left the army in June 2015. Let’s dig deep into How Old Was Harry When Diana Died.
How Old Was Harry When Diana Died?
Princess Diana, Harry’s mother, died in a horrific vehicle accident in 1997. The couple, Diana and Dodi Al Fayed, checked out of the Ritz Hotel in Paris shortly after midnight on August 31.
Their vehicle had an accident in the Alma tunnel, hitting a pillar. Both Al Fayed and Diana were critically injured in the attack.
About an hour later, after going into cardiac arrest, Diana was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Her death at the age of 36 was confirmed at 4 a.m., and Princess Diana was pronounced dead.
Henri Paul, the car’s driver, was also pronounced dead at the site; an inquest concluded that he had been drinking and taking medication shortly before his death. Trevor Rees-Jones, the bodyguard, was the only one to survive the accident.
On September 6, Harry would have turned 13 years old had Diana not passed away a week earlier. At the time, Harry was 12 years old. Along with his father, brother, and grandfather, Harry followed the funeral cortège as it made its way from Kensington Palace to Westminster Abbey to bury Princess Diana’s ashes.
Also in attendance was Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother.
What Has Prince Harry Said About Princess Diana’s Death?
In the documentary The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry, as The Duke of Sussex, discussed his difficulties with mental health and the pain that haunts him since the loss of his mother, Princess Diana.
Prince Charles claims he was never given adequate time or space to grieve the loss of his mother, which he believes contributed to his later experimentation with alcohol and drugs.
Harry stated he would try to “feel less” by not drinking alcohol for a week, and then he would drink “a week’s worth” all at once.
It was revealed by the Duke that “I was open to trying anything, including alcohol and narcotics, in an effort to alleviate my distress.
“But gradually I realized that even while I wasn’t drinking Monday through Friday, I was probably drinking the equivalent of a whole week’s worth in one sitting on Friday or Saturday night.
I drank not because it brought me pleasure but because I needed to hide my emotions.
Prince Charles reportedly had Harry checked into treatment at the age of 17 after he was found with marijuana in his possession.
In a later statement, St. James’s Palace acknowledged that Harry had “experimented with the drug on multiple occasions,” but insisted that he was not a “regular” user.
You May Also Like: