Hunter Moore: Where Is He Now In 2022?

The Most Hated Man on the Internet, a new documentary series on Netflix, centers on Hunter Moore. Of course, as the premiere of the show approaches, many viewers will be left wondering: Where is Hunter Moore now?
The new Netflix true crime caper follows in the footsteps of the critically acclaimed documentaries I Just Killed My Dad, which follows the narrative of Anthony Templet, and Sins of our Mother, which follows the story of mother-turned-murderer Lori Vallow Daybell.
The three-part series The Most Hated Man on the Internet tells the story of Charlotte Laws(opens in new tab), a mother who fights against Hunter Moore after he posts naked images of her daughter online without her consent.
Those who have been following along are anxious to know what’s going on, particularly with Hunter Moore. Where did he spend time for his offenses, if any? Each of us contributes to the total body of knowledge.
Who Is Hunter Moore?
Moore, 36, ran the site IsAnyoneUp.com, which hosted vengeance porn that was eventually shut down after a campaign by victims.
The pictures were taken without permission by a hacker working for Moore, who then encouraged Moore’s rabid fanbase to leave hateful comments on the pictures.
Source: JanBharat
Metro.co.uk reports that Moore and the hacker exchanged images of young girls and exes.
Charlotte Laws, who started the fight against Moore after he released nude pictures of her daughter, played a key role in his downfall.
Since Charlotte’s daughter was Facebook friends with another girl whose images were included on the site, she suspects that they were utilized.
During her three-year crusade to bring Moore to justice, Moore’s “cult” followers — called The Family after the gang led by Sixties serial killer Charles Manson — repeatedly threatened to rape and kill her and her daughter.
Moore took great pleasure in his victims’ anguish, posting their tearful requests that he remove the photos so that trolls may mock them.
Hunter Moore: Where Is He Now?
Since his release from prison in 2017, Hunter Moore has been maintaining a low profile. Hunter still can’t access Facebook, but you can find him uploading selfies from the gym and photos of his dog under the account @iamhuntermoore on Twitter.
Substream Magazine reported in 2017 that after serving time, Hunter intended to release electronic dance music under the moniker Make The Internet Great Again. In 2018, he published the divisive book Is Anyone Up?
First of all, he said, “I’m proud of what I produced, and I’m pleased with the community I created. I know it probably sounds bad. “I wish like hell that I had approached it differently now. No doubt about it; I deeply regret any harm caused by the website and would like to personally apologize to anyone who may have been a victim.”
In the beginning, Hunter had agreed to be in Netflix’s new documentary series The Most Hated Man on the Internet, according to the Tudum website. However, he backed out at the last minute for reasons we don’t know.
“When Hunter pulled out, I was first sad but then I absolutely changed my mind and am so delighted we ended up portraying it through Charlotte Laws’ story,” said producer Vikki Miller of his about-face.
Moore has recently given an open explanation for his departure from the documentary series. After claiming that “they wouldn’t allow me to explain my side of the story,” he went on to tweet that “60% of that Netflix documentary was BS.” This was in August of 2022.
What Did Hunter Moore Do?
Charlotte Laws, the mother of a woman whose photographs were posted on AnyoneIsUp, spent two years compiling evidence from more than 40 victims and turning it over to the FBI, prompting an investigation into Moore.
Moore was indicted in a California federal court in 2014 for conspiracy and unauthorized access to a protected computer, not for his misogynistic behavior per se.
Two days later, he posted a bond in the amount of US$100,000 and was free to go; in 2015, he pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and accessory after the fact to unauthorized access. Moore was given a fine of $2,000 and ordered to make restitution totaling $145.70, plus he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and three years of supervised release.
