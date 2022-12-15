Is Dua Lipa Dating Jack Harlow In 2022: Are The Rumors About Dua Breaking-Up With Hadid True?

Since her breakup with Anwar Hadid last year, Dua Lipa has been living the nomadic, single life, but now there are rumors that she is seeing rapper, Jack Harlow. Let’s dig deep into Is Dua Lipa Dating Jack Harlow.
Harlow, who made his admiration for Lipa known by naming a song after her on his most recent album, finally got to meet her in person at Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch, where they posed for a photo together. The rapper boasts that he wants to collaborate with Dua Lipa on more than just a single track.
A Page Six insider revealed that since their meeting, Harlow and Lipa have been in “constant communication.” The model claimed that he FaceTimed with her to ask for her approval and that she uncomfortably gave it.
Who Is Dua Lipa
The estimated net worth of Dua Lipa, an English singer, songwriter, and model, is $35 million. She started out as a model before releasing her debut album in 2017, which launched her to superstardom in the world of pop music.
Dua Lipa was born on August 22, 1995, in London, England. Her parents were emigrants from Pristina, FR Yugoslavia (nowadays Kosovo). Dukagjin Lipa, her father, is the lead singer and marketing manager for the Kosovar rock band Oda.
Anesa Lipa, her mother, is a travel agent. Dua attended the Sylvia Young Theater School after returning to Kosovo in 2006 for her father's new work. Lipa fell in love with hip-hop at Pristina's Third Millennium School.
Is Dua Lipa Dating Jack Harlow?
Yes, it’s official. A source tells Us that Dua Lipa has moved on from Anwar Hadid with Jack Harlow.
Apparently, after breaking up with Hadid, 23, the singer, now 27 years old, has been “talking” with Harlow, 24. After meeting at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch earlier this month, “they like each other and are both keen to see where things go next,” the source tells.
Lipa and Harlow stayed in touch after their chance encounter because they “loved one other’s vibe.” The insider claims that when the Kentucky native asked Dua for permission to write a song about her, the two spoke on FaceTime, but the call was difficult for all parties involved because of the subject matter.
Before the “Cold Heart” singer was linked to Harlow in tabloid relationship speculations, he was briefly linked to Trevor Noah. In October, during a quiet meal in New York City, the couple was captured on camera sharing a warm embrace. Us magazine said at the time that there was no romantic chemistry between Lipa and the 38-year-old former host of The Daily Show.
In the past, Lipa and Hadid’s relationship was widely reported on. The British singer was spotted at the model’s 20th birthday party in 2019, and the two quickly began dating. As time went on, Lipa became very close with Anwar’s sisters, Bella and Gigi Hadid.
How Did Dua Lipa Meet With Jack Harlow?
The world already knows that Jack FaceTimed Dua before releasing his love song to her on his most recent album, as Jack spoke about it on multiple occasions.
However, it appears that he made his likely new boo’s presence known at last month’s Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles. A source informed Page Six that ever since their first meeting, the two have been “constantly communicating,” and that Dua is “very smitten.”
Sometime later, in December, they were reportedly seen out to lunch together in New York City.
Dua Lipa Dating History
Dua had previously been in a relationship with Anwar Hadid before she was spotted kissing and making out with Trevor. Their 2019 romance began with the adoption of a rescue puppy.
After getting to know Anwar’s famous sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Dua decided to leave her relationship with Anwar and move in with them. After hearing the news of the split in late 2021, a source told Hollywood Life that the Hadid sisters were pretty upset.
The Sun claims that Dua and Anwar’s romance failed because of their hectic schedules and frequent business trips away. They were a Hollywood “it” couple, but fate had other plans.
Paul Jason Klein was another man Dua was romantically associated with for around five months before she started dating Anwar. He leads the alternative pop band LANY as its lead singer.
After their breakup in late 2017, he told Harper’s Bazaar, “That was the first time I’ve ever been in love, and I never felt anything like that in my life.” He was probably referring to his relationship with Dua.
Dua dated an earlier man named Isaac Carew before she met Paul.
She had brief encounters with a model and a famous chef in 2018 and 2019, and they were intermittently in her life between 2015 and early 2017. Like her previous relationship with Anwar, the reasons for her breakup with Isaac were distance and time constraints.
What about rumors of Dua and Trevor’s new romance? This is a situation where only time will tell what will occur.
