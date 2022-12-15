Where Is Bowe Bergdahl Now In 2022: Oath Keepers Member Trial Brings Up Bowe Bergdahl’s Name

Bergdahl enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 2006 but was released from basic training after 26 days with an “uncharacterized discharge” due to mental health issues. Let’s dig deep into Where Is Bowe Bergdahl Now.
Bergdahl joined the U.S. Army in 2008 and completed Infantry School at Fort Benning, Georgia.
After that, he was sent to Fort Richardson, Alaska, to serve with the 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.
Specialist Jason Fry claims Bergdahl, who Fry characterized as a loner but “serious and well-behaved,” told him before leaving for Afghanistan, “If this deployment is lame, I’m just going to walk off into the mountains of Pakistan.”
Instead of spending time with his fellow servicemen on Thanksgiving, he devoted his time to studying maps of Afghanistan.
In May of 2009, Bergdahl’s unit was sent to outpost Mest-Malak to engage in counterinsurgency operations. According to Fry, Bergdahl “began to gravitate away from his unit, spending more time with the Afghans than he did with his platoon” and started learning Pashto. Bergdahl’s father told military detectives that their son was “psychologically isolated.”
Contents
Who Is Bowe Bergdahl?
United States Army private Beaudry Robert “Bowe” Bergdahl (born March 28, 1986) was held captive in Afghanistan and Pakistan by the Taliban-aligned Haqqani network from 2009 until 2014.
On June 30th, 2009, Bergdahl was apprehended after he had abandoned his station. Recent media coverage has focused heavily on the circumstances surrounding Bergdahl’s disappearance and capture by the Taliban.
On May 31, 2014, he was freed as part of a prisoner swap for five senior Taliban officials held at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility.
Source: nypost
On October 16, 2017, before a military judge at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy at his general court-martial trial.
On November 3, 2017, he was sentenced to a dishonorable discharge, a reduction in rank to private, and a $1,000 monthly fee taken out of his pay for 10 months. He was spared jail time.
The dismissal was suspended pending appeals and federal review, but the fine and rank drop went into force immediately.
The Army Court of Criminal Appeals and the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces both upheld Bergdahl’s punishment. Since February 2021, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia has been looking at his case. Let’s dig deep into Where Is Bowe Bergdahl Now.
Where Is Bowe Bergdahl Now?
Bergdahl petitioned a federal court to remove his military conviction and punishment in February 2021.
The attorneys for Bergdahl have petitioned the US District Court in Washington, DC to review the case, claiming that the military court system ignored the impact of statements made by former President Donald Trump and the late Senator John McCain and that the presiding judge did not disclose information about his employment plans after retirement.
Trump regularly labeled Bergdahl “a nasty, rotten traitor” throughout the 2016 campaign trail; after becoming president, his statements were more muted, but he clearly linked back to his past views on the matter.
While the inquiry into Bergdahl’s case was still ongoing in 2015, McCain told a reporter, “If it comes out that [Bergdahl] has no consequence, we’re going to have to hold a hearing in the Senate Armed Services Committee.”
The United States government submitted a motion to dismiss Bergdahl’s petition to vacate his conviction and imprisonment in August of 2021.
Who Were The Four Guantanamo Detainees Freed In Exchange For Bergdahl?
To whom did Bergdahl’s release from Guantanomo lead, and who were the four prisoners?
Director of Intelligence Abdul Haq Wasiq, Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs Norullah Noori, Deputy Defense Minister Mohammad Fazl, and Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhah are the four members of the so-called “Taliban Five” who have joined the new cabinet.
Mohammad Nabi Omari, the fifth member of the Taliban Five, was made governor of eastern Khost province in August.
Oath Keepers Member Trial Brings Up Bowe Bergdahl’s Name
During the federal prosecution of retired Army Green Beret and Oath Keepers member Jeremy Brown, the name of former U.S. Army infantryman Bowe Bergdahl, who deserted his post in Afghanistan and was held captive by the Taliban for more than four years before eventually receiving his dishonorable discharge, came up.
In addition to trespassing outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Brown was arrested on charges of possessing firearms, explosives, and classified national security materials that were not properly registered. This led to a 10-count federal indictment.
Brown claims that the explosives and classified information found during the federal inspection of his property on September 30, 2021, were planted there. There are five allegations of holding classified national security materials on his indictment, although he claims his “work product” is only involved in one of them.
No one knew what this “end result” actually was until this week. At the close of Wednesday’s testimony in his trial in Tampa, U.S. Air Force investigator Andrew Koundarakis said that he went to meet Brown in 2017 after receiving a report that Brown was in possession of confidential defense department material. According to him, Bergdahl was the subject of the revelation.
You May Also Like: