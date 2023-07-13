Kirk Cousins Net Worth: How Rich is The NFL Star in 2023?

Celebrity / By /

An American football player that plays professionally is Kirk Cousins. In August 1988, Kirk Cousins was born in Holland, Michigan. He attended Holland Christian High School and was a quarterback.

Kirk Cousins Net Worth

Kirk Cousins Net Worth is $70 Million currently. At Michigan State, where he played his collegiate football, Cousins was named to the Second Team All-Big Ten. His whole NFL career has been spent with the Washington Redskins, who selected him with pick 102 in the 2012 NFL Draft. In 2012, Cousins won the Fedex Clutch Player of the Week award as well as the NFL Pepsi Rookie of the Week honor.

Kirk Cousins Net Worth

He won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award twice in 2015 and led the NFL in completion percentage. In addition to setting a Washington Redskins team record for most completions in a game with 33 and a season with 379 in 2015, Cousins tossed the 65th perfect game in NFL history. He also amassed 4,166 yards in a season, a Redskins record, and was recognized as the NFC Offensive Player of the Month in December 2015.

You can also read about the fortunes of other famous celebrities by clicking the links given below:

Contracts and Earnings of Kirk Cousins

In 2018, Cousins signed an at the time unprecedented $84 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, which included with a full guarantee. Kirk Cousins made $30 million between June 2017 and June 2018 through his salary and endorsements.

He was one of the highest-paid NFL players in the world thanks to that. He made more than $60 million between June 2019 and June 2020, partly as a result of a two-year, $66 million contract extension he signed in March 2020 along with a $30 million signing bonus.

With this new contract, he became one of the 30 highest paid entertainers as well as one of the top paid NFL players in the world.

If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.

 

About The Author

Ankit Chugh is an accomplished author and contributor to the California Examiner, known for his insightful commentary and engaging articles. With a passion for storytelling and a talent for writing, Ankit brings a fresh voice and innovative ideas to the world of journalism. His work is consistently well-researched and informative, making him a trusted source of information for readers.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top