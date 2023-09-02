Jimmy Buffett’s Cancer Fight Was Kept a Secret Until After His Death

A fresh story claims that Jimmy Buffett, the man behind the “Margaritaville” sound, has passed away from cancer. The musician’s skin cancer advanced to lymphoma four years after his initial diagnosis. According to TMZ, this is what ultimately killed the 76-year-old.

“He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively,” a source said of Buffett on Friday, noting that he had been in hospice care since Monday. he Grammy nominee claims that Paul McCartney paid him a visit at his house within the past week to sing to him.

Early on Friday, a message from Buffett’s social media platforms revealed the news of his death. The post, which featured a photo of a happy-looking Jimmy with the caption “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” was uploaded on September 2.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” the statement concluded. Jane Slagsvol, Buffett’s wife, and their children Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron are all still alive and well.

Several famous people have posted heartfelt tributes to the billionaire on social media. “So goodbye Jimmy,” Kenny Chesney captioned an Instagram video Friday. “Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor.”

Buffett was a “unique and treasured entertainer,” according to Elton John, who added, “This is the saddest of news.” A beautiful soul taken from us far too soon.

