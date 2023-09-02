Miranda Kerr Net Worth: Australian Model’s Secret and Success!

Miranda May Kerr is an Australian fashion model and entrepreneur. She was born on April 20, 1983. In 2007, Kerr became famous after being selected as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Kerr made history as the first Australian to model for Victoria’s Secret and David Jones, an Australian department store. Kerr has published a self-help book as well as a line of organic skin care products called KORA Organics.
At the tender age of 13, Kerr won a model search competition held by Dolly magazine, which launched her career as a fashion model. Kerr has been a fixture on Forbes’ list of the top paid models since 2008. Kerr’s first son was born during her marriage to English actor Orlando Bloom. She has been married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel since 2017, and the couple now has two kids together.
Miranda Kerr Net Worth
Australian model Miranda Kerr is worth an estimated $65 million. Growing up, Miranda Kerr was a tomboy who never considered a career in modeling. She had a typical upbringing and was passionate about horseback riding and motorcycle racing in her native New South Wales, Australia. But at the age of 13, everything changed.
After winning that year’s Dolly Magazine/Impulse girl Competition, she found herself at the center of a contentious picture campaign, with numerous Australian media sites expressing concern that the images were inappropriately risqué for a girl of her age.
She didn’t let the backlash stop her from participating in commercial campaigns for Australian brands including Billabong Girls, Tigerlily, and One Teaspoon. Upon migrating to the Big Apple, she was quickly cast in a number of high-profile advertising campaigns and featured in publications like ELLE, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar.
In 2006, she became a celebrity icon after being chosen to represent Maybelline. After becoming the first Australian Victoria’s Secret “Angel” the following year, her fame skyrocketed overnight.
Since then, she has appeared in several ad campaigns, editorial spreads, and fashion presentations. The fact that she is currently dating Snapchat’s millionaire founder, Evan Spiegel, has also brought her into the public eye. With Spiegel, she has two children, and with actor Orlando Bloom, she has one.
Miranda Kerr Victoria’s Secret and Success
She was hired by Victoria’s Secret in 2007, succeeding Gisele Bundchen as the brand’s first Australian VS Angel. With each subsequent televised Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance (in 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2009), Kerr’s star continued to climb. After becoming a household name because to Victoria’s Secret, Kerr made a brief appearance on the CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother.”
In 2008, she signed a six-figure deal to be the new face of David Jones, an Australian department store, and she also became the new face of Clinique’s fragrance Happy. Kerr earned an estimated $3.5 million in 2008, ranking tenth on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid models.
In 2009, Kerr parted ways with NEXT Model Management and became an IMG Model. In the same year, she was also featured in Italian Vogue and walked the runway for Prada in Milan. She earned $4 million that year, placing her at #9 on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid models.
Kerr made history in January 2011 by being the first pregnant model for Vogue. She was six months along at the time. She was chosen a Qantas brand ambassador that January and made her Paris Fashion Week debut wearing Chanel and Miu Miu. Kerr and department store David Jones ended their five-year relationship in March 2013 after unsuccessful contract renewal talks.
Her $1 million contract with Victoria’s Secret, which she had held for three years, expired the following month. Forbes ranked her as the second best paid model in the world in 2013. She was chosen to represent Swarovski, an Austrian crystal manufacturer. Kerr starred in high-profile advertising campaigns for Reebok and Wonderbra before joining H&M’s roster of “faces” in February 2014.
Over the next few years, she continued to appear on the covers of Elle, Harer’s, and Vogue. During Super Bowl LI in February of 2017, Miranda was featured in a commercial for Buick. Throughout her career, Kerr has consistently been voted atop “Sexiest Woman” lists and polls.
Kerr was ranked higher than the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Sophia Loren on Men’s Health’s “100 Hottest Women of all-Time” list. In 2012, she topped the Australian Maxim Hot 100 List and was dubbed the “Sexiest Woman Alive” by Esquire UK. Her characteristic as a model is her adorable dimples and “girl next door” demeanor.
Miranda Kerr Other Ventures
In 2009, Miranda and George Moskos debuted their KORA Organics skincare brand. Kerr is involved in many different charitable causes; she once chained herself to a tree while naked to bring attention to the plight of the koala in Australia, where it is critically endangered.
“Treasure Yourself” was her debut novel, released in 2010. A version of Elvis Presley’s “You’re the Boss” was her first song, released in the spring of 2014 with Bobby Fox.
