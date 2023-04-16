The Son of Mexican Music Legend, Julián Figueroa 28-year-old Joan Sebastian Was Lost

Actress Maribel Guardia revealed on Monday that her son, 28-year-old JULIN FIGUEROA, who was the son of the late Mexican music icon Joan Sebastian, had died on Sunday after a heart attack. He was 28. “It saddens me to inform you about the death of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately has left us in this life,” she wrote in Spanish.
“He was found unconscious in his room, while I was at the theater.” Figueroa was found dead from a heart attack and ventricular arrhythmia with “no sign of any violence,” as Guardia reported when the ambulance and police arrived after a 911 call.
“I beg for your understanding in this profound pain that we are facing, I wish I could speak to everyone who’s reaching out, but I don’t have the strength to do so just yet,” Guardia wrote. “I beg for respect of our privacy amid this painful moment we’re going through.”
Figueroa recently released a banda album named Yo Sera and acted as the protagonist in the Televisa-Univisión series My Camino Es Amarte. Cómo Dice el Dicho and the biographical series Para Siempre Joan Sebastian both featured Figueroa in starring roles. In Mexico, he rode around to different places singing his father’s tunes.
Many of Guardia’s musical contemporaries expressed their sadness at his passing by posting condolences below his post. Figueroa passed away the day after writing a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Joan Sebastian, who would have celebrated his 72nd birthday on Saturday.
The eight years since his death, he wrote alongside a photo of himself and his father when he was a baby, had gone by “so slowly,” and each day is “much more cruel” without him. All he wanted, he told her, was another hug. (Sebastian passed away from bone cancer.)
“Everyone says time fixes everything, but that’s a vile lie. Every day hurts more,” he wrote, later adding, “Your fans may yell ‘Long live the Poet of el Pueblo‘ but that doesn’t matter to me. I just want my dad.” According to Guardia, only immediate family members will be present for the funeral.
There have been three sudden deaths among Joan Sebastian’s eight children; Julián is the third. During an incident outside of Sebastian’s dressing area in 2006, his son Trigo Figueroa was assassinated by admirers of the late singer, and in 2010, his second son Juan Sebastián was killed outside of a pub.
