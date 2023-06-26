Kamala Harris Net Worth: How Did The American Politician Earn Her Fortune?

American politician and attorney Kamala Harris. In November 2020, Kamala Harris was chosen to serve as Joe Biden’s running mate in the White House. Her husband, attorney Douglas Emhoff, has provided the great majority of her financial worth since 2012.
Kamala Harris Net Worth
Kamala Harris Net Worth is $6 Million currently. In 2017, Kamala won a seat in the US Senate. She was introduced by Joe Biden as his running mate and prospective vice president on August 11, 2020. Joe and Kamala defeated Donald Trump and Mike Pence in November 2020.
Both in terms of the electoral college vote total and the popular vote total, the triumph was a resounding success. Kamala became the first woman and person of color to hold the office of vice president when she was sworn in.
Wealth and Finances of Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris net worth was around $3.31 million as per her 2015 Congressional financial report. Her spouse Douglas Emhoff, a partner at the DLA Piper Law Firm with offices in California and Washington, D.C., and a specialist in entertainment and intellectual property law, is responsible for the great majority of her net worth.
Kamala published 15 years’ worth of tax records in April 2019. The income she and her husband made in 2018 was about $1.9 million, which was the most striking revelation in the returns. Their main source of income, which totaled almost $1.4 million, was Kamala’s husband’s paycheck from the legal company.
Her book “The Truths We Hold” contributed about $320,000 of the couple’s income, which they used to pay $697,000 in taxes and gift $27,000 to charity. They received almost $157,000 from Kamala’s Senate pay.
Approximately $3 million in liabilities, largely in the form of mortgages, are held by Kamala Harris’ family, according to a financial disclosure form she made public in 2019. Her family’s assets range from $2.5 to $6 million. Their retirement accounts and mutual funds hold the majority of their liquid assets.
Doug and Kamala released their 2022 tax return in April 2023. According to the form, they had a total income of $456,918 in 2022. In addition to $17,600 in California income taxes, they paid $93,000 in federal income taxes.
Kamala Harris’ Real Estate
Before mortgage obligations, the estimated combined worth of the residences owned by Kamala and Doug is $8–10 million. Two years prior to their nuptials, in 2012, Doug Emhoff spent $2.7 million on a house in the Brentwood district of Los Angeles. Based on recent sales in the area and comparable homes, this home is currently valued about $5 million.
Kamala spent $490,000 on a San Francisco apartment in 2004. She started working as California’s first black district attorney in the same year. For $860,000, she sold this apartment in March 2021.
The condo in Washington, D.C. that Kamala and Doug purchased cost $1.775 million in 2017, the year she was elected to the Senate. In April 2021, they put his condo on the market for $1.995 million. They traded it in for $1.85 million in September 2021.
