Justin Verlander Trade Rumors: Atlanta Braves is In The Race to Get The Pitcher From Mets

Justin Verlander is currently getting offers from many places for the trade. It is not clear as of yet, where the baseball pitcher will go. But one thing is clear that he will be getting huge amount of money. So let’s discuss about his trade rumors.
Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves allegedly expressed interest in acquiring Justin Verlander from the New York Mets. The team is in need of a pitcher.
On Saturday, the Mets traded Max Scherzer, who is on his path to the Hall of Fame, and they may be trying to do the same with the 40-year-old.
The Braves’ interest in the seasoned pitcher was first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. However, Morosi also asserted that no talks about a potential trade between the division rivals have taken place.
“The Braves are working to add a starting pitcher, with less than 48 hours before the deadline. They’ve checked with the Mets regarding Justin Verlander but are not currently engaged in negotiations on JV.” – Jon Morosi.
Although the Braves are looking for an ace pitcher, some supporters may find the aforementioned deal to be a bit unrealistic.
The seasoned pitcher is on the last year of his deal, and his pay would be about $15 million this year.
The Braves’ situation will worsen with Verlander’s signing as they are perilously close to the $230 million tax threshold.
The Braves’ prospects of making the postseason will be considerably improved by having Max Fried, Spencer Strider, and Charlie Morton on the same club, but the Mets won’t budge on giving over their ace pitcher to the undisputed division leaders.
