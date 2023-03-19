Lance Reddick Net Worth: How Much did He Earned?

American actor and musician Lance Solomon Reddick was born on June 7, 1962, and passed away on March 17, 2023. Cedric Daniels in The Wire (2002-2008), Phillip Broyles in Fringe (2008-2013), and Chief Irvin Irving in Bosch were his most well-known roles (2014–2020).
The roles of Charon in the John Wick films (2014-2023) and David Gentry in Angel Has Fallen are his most recognizable in the cinema industry (2019).
Lance Reddick Net Worth
Reddick is worth roughly $4 million. It’s safe to assume that he earned that money via his many acting roles in film and television. In addition to his new part in Resident Evil, he has also acted with Keanu Reeves as Charon in the John Wick film series.
Reddicks has also been lauded for his work in the hit six-season series Oz, in which he co-starred alongside J.K. Simmons and Dean Winters as undercover cop John Basil. On Lost, he portrayed Matthew Abaddon. He is well known for his roles as Cedric Daniels on the critically acclaimed The Wire and Philip Broyles on the equally acclaimed series Fringe.
Reddick has purchased a $1.315 million Studio City property in 2013. On about a third of an acre, this home features a swimming pool, jacuzzi, and built-in barbeque in addition to its four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Reddick attended the Peabody Preparatory Institute and the Walden School’s summer music theory and composition program when he was a teenager. He relocated to Boston, MA in the 1980s and attended Yale University’s Theatre School beginning in 1991. Since 2011, he has been married to actress Stephanie Reddick. Each other in 1999.
