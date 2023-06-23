What is LeBron James Age And From When He is in NBA?

Superstar guard/forward who has won the NBA championship four times and been named Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals four times.
He won his first two championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, then went on to win the NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. His first two championships came in 2012 and 2013. In addition to that, the NBA Most Valuable Player title has been bestowed to him four times.
LeBron James Age
LeBron James was born on 30 December, 1984. So, according to his birth date, he is cuurently 38 years of age. His young football coach, Frankie Walker, became a father figure to him when he accepted James into his home at the request of James’ mother, who was a single parent. Walker instilled in him the value of an education and showed him the game of basketball for the first time.
He was selected by the Cavaliers as the first overall pick in the draft in 2003, and he went on to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award in 2004. After living in Cleveland for seven years, he moved to Miami for four years, and then he moved back to Cleveland.
On October 6, 2004, he and his high school sweetheart and future wife, Savannah Brinson, welcomed their first child together, a son named LeBron James Jr. After another three years, on October 22, 2014, they became parents to their first daughter, Zhuri. Their second son, Bryce Maximus, was born three years after that.
Together with Kobe Bryant, he competed in the Olympics in 2008 and 2012 and brought home the gold both times. He passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 2023 to become the NBA’s all-time best scorer, surpassing the previous record set by Abdul-Jabbar.
