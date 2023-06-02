Man Accused of Grabbing Children Two Days in a Row at Disney Springs World of Disney Store

This week, a guy from St. Cloud is accused of grabbing two children at the World of Disney store at Disney Springs.
Marshall Diehl, who is 22 years old, is charged with two counts of lewd/lascivious abuse of a child, according to deputies.
On Tuesday, a child told investigators that a tall, thin man grabbed her as she and her family walked through a store. The man was chased through Disney Springs by someone who saw what happened, but he was able to get away.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Deputies said a 22-year-old man is facing two charges of lewd/lascivious molestation of a child. https://t.co/xzMaiiqY7X
— WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) June 2, 2023
On Wednesday, deputies said they went back to the store because a child said a man grabbed them while they were looking at keychains.
Deputies said they found Diehl in the Orange Garage at Disney Springs. He fit the description given by the child.
Deputies said that the person who saw Diehl in the first event also picked him out of a group of photos.
The Orange County Jail is where Diehl is being held, according to the deputies.
