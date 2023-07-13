Manny Khoshbin Net Worth: How Much Property Does The Businessman Own?

The president and CEO of a commercial real estate company called “The Khoshbin Company” is Manny Khoshbin. When he was 14 years old and destitute, he and his family moved from Iran to the United States, living in a car.
Manny Khoshbin Net Worth
Manny Khoshbin Net Worth is $200 Million as of this writing. Khoshbin started working professionally soon after receiving his high school diploma. With no outside funding, he has amassed a real estate empire by buying and selling more than $1 billion worth of property privately. He is well known for displaying on social media his opulent lifestyle and expensive car collection.
Career Breakthrough of Manny Khoshbin
The Khoshbin Company expanded to hold and oversee more than 205 million square feet of commercial real estate. In 2008, he decided to leave Fidelity National Funding.
When he first entered the publishing world, Manny Khoshbin’s Contrarian PlayBook was his first piece to be published. Fuzul, a company that publishes on the internet, named Khoshbin CEO.
His most recent endeavor was the founding of Contrarian Academy, a school for investors in commercial real estate. The old Trinity Broadcasting Network Costa Mesa facility was purchased by Khoshbin Co. in 2021 for $22 million.
Properties and Assets of Manny Khoshbin
In 2017, Khoshbin invested $19.6 million in a mansion in the Mediterranean style situated on nearly an acre of land at 12 Fairway Point in Newport Coast, California.
The house is more than 13,000 square feet in size and features a sauna, hot tub, pool, and 7 bedrooms. It also has 9 bathrooms. Additionally, there is a cinema room with pure red decor.
A wine cellar, a walk-in closet, a space for cigars, and bars are all features of the enormous mansion. A personal track for the electric go-karts he recently purchased is also on the property.
