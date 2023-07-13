Manny Khoshbin Net Worth: How Much Property Does The Businessman Own?

Celebrity / By /

The president and CEO of a commercial real estate company called “The Khoshbin Company” is Manny Khoshbin. When he was 14 years old and destitute, he and his family moved from Iran to the United States, living in a car.

Manny Khoshbin Net Worth

Manny Khoshbin Net Worth is $200 Million as of this writing. Khoshbin started working professionally soon after receiving his high school diploma. With no outside funding, he has amassed a real estate empire by buying and selling more than $1 billion worth of property privately. He is well known for displaying on social media his opulent lifestyle and expensive car collection.

Manny Khoshbin Net Worth

Career Breakthrough of Manny Khoshbin

The Khoshbin Company expanded to hold and oversee more than 205 million square feet of commercial real estate. In 2008, he decided to leave Fidelity National Funding.

When he first entered the publishing world, Manny Khoshbin’s Contrarian PlayBook was his first piece to be published. Fuzul, a company that publishes on the internet, named Khoshbin CEO.

His most recent endeavor was the founding of Contrarian Academy, a school for investors in commercial real estate. The old Trinity Broadcasting Network Costa Mesa facility was purchased by Khoshbin Co. in 2021 for $22 million.

You can also read about the fortunes of other famous celebrities by clicking the links given below:

Properties and Assets of Manny Khoshbin

In 2017, Khoshbin invested $19.6 million in a mansion in the Mediterranean style situated on nearly an acre of land at 12 Fairway Point in Newport Coast, California.

The house is more than 13,000 square feet in size and features a sauna, hot tub, pool, and 7 bedrooms. It also has 9 bathrooms. Additionally, there is a cinema room with pure red decor.

A wine cellar, a walk-in closet, a space for cigars, and bars are all features of the enormous mansion. A personal track for the electric go-karts he recently purchased is also on the property.

If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.

About The Author

Ankit Chugh is an accomplished author and contributor to the California Examiner, known for his insightful commentary and engaging articles. With a passion for storytelling and a talent for writing, Ankit brings a fresh voice and innovative ideas to the world of journalism. His work is consistently well-researched and informative, making him a trusted source of information for readers.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top