Max Scherzer’s Net Worth: How Much Did He Make From Bonuses?

Max Scherzer is a baseball player who is worth about $130 million, according to estimates. He won the World Series with the Washington Nationals, which gave him a very nice bonus. Just from bonuses, he has made more than $30 million.
Max Scherzer’s Net Worth
Max Scherzer is a professional baseball player from the United States who is worth $120 million. Max has played for the New York Mets, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Detroit Tigers, the Washington Nationals, and the Los Angeles Dodgers over the course of his career.
Scherzer has been an MLB All-Star eight times, won the Cy Young Award three times, and thrown two no-hitters. In 2019, he helped the Nationals win the World Series. Max’s three-year, $130 million deal with the Mets in November 2021 set a record for the highest average yearly salary, which was $43.3 million.
Scherzer’s Contracts
In January 2014, he signed a deal for the season that was worth $15.5 million.
Max signed a 7-year, $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in January 2016. This contract had an interesting section about putting things off. During the first four seasons of that deal, he was paid the same as with any other contract.
In other words, before taxes, he made about $105 million. The deal gets more interesting in the second part. Scherzer put off the last few years of his $210 million deal in return for getting $15 million every July 1 from 2022 to 2028.
Max signed a record-setting deal with the New York Mets on November 29, 2021. Max’s $130 million deal for three years gave him the highest average yearly salary of any MLB player, at $43.3 million.
Max will get $43.3 million from the Mets in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and $15 million from the Nationals. That’s a total of $58.8 million.
