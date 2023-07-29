Michelle Yeoh’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Oscar-winning Actress?

Yeoh started her playing career in the mid-1980s in Hong Kong. She was in a number of action movies that showed off her skills in martial arts. She quickly became one of the most popular actors because of how athletic she was and how charismatic she was on screen.
In the 1992 James Bond movie “Tomorrow Never Dies,” Yeoh played a Chinese secret agent named Wai Lin. The movie did well at the box office and helped Yeoh become a big star in Hollywood. Let’s have a look at Michelle Yeoh’s Net Worth.
Michelle Yeoh’s Net Worth
Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh has a net worth of $40 million. Michelle Yeoh went to school at the Royal Academy of Dance in London. She won the Miss Malaysia contest and the Queen of the Pacific contest when she was 20 years old. Yeoh didn’t win the Miss World competition in London that same year, but she did represent her home country.
In “The Owl vs. Bombo” the next year, she played Miss Yeung for the first time. Yeoh’s early parts in “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” were her most well-known ones. She was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in 2000 for the role.
She has also been in “The Children of Huang Shi,” “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,” “Reign of Assassins,” “Kung Fu Panda 2,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon II: The Green Destiny,” “The Heroic Trio,” “Butterfly and Sword,” “Tai Chi Master,” and “Once a Cop.”
She was in “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” in 2022. Michelle won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild award, and an Oscar for her work in the movie.
Awards Received by Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh has won many awards and has been praised for her work in movies and TV over the course of her career. In addition to being nominated for BAFTAs for “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “The Lady,” she has also won awards at the Cannes Film Festival, the Hong Kong Film Awards, and the Golden Horse Awards.
In 2019, the French government gave Yeoh the title of Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters for her work in the arts. Michelle’s work in the movie “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” won her a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild award, and an Oscar.
Also, check the net worth of some famous celebrities by clicking on the links given below:
- Dennis Collins’s Net Worth: How Much is Collins Worth Today?
- Ron DeSantis Net Worth: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Shows Significant Financial Growth
Personal Life
Michelle Yeoh is known for the charity work she does and how much she cares about social issues. She worked as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme to bring attention to problems like poverty, education, and protecting the environment.
Yeoh is also a supporter of human rights. She has worked on projects to promote equal rights for men and women and stop violence against women.
Yeoh is married to Jean Todt, a French racing executive, and they have two children. When Ferrari was at its best, Jean was in charge of its Formula One team. Jean won five Formula One titles, and Michael Schumacher was a big reason why. Since 2004, they’ve been together, and they got married in 2015. They live in the Swiss city of Geneva.
Yeoh also cares deeply about animals and has worked on projects to protect endangered species and improve the lives of animals.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.