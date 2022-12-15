MW2 Season 1 Reloaded Patch Notes: Weapon Balance And Bug Fixes

MW2 Season 1 Reloaded Patch Notes: The patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded are now available online, and they bring with them a number of significant alterations to the multiplayer component of the most recent Call of Duty game.
Midway through the month of November, Activision released the Season 1 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which included new weaponry, extra Operators, and a reworked Battle Pass system. Players were given access to all of these new features.
According to the information that gamers have garnered from the Battle Pass timer, Season 2 of the games should become available somewhere at the beginning of February.
But before the thrill of a new season takes hold, the midseason will bring a lot of new content and tweaks to the gameplay for gamers to check out.
MW2 Season 1 Reloaded Patch Notes
According to the Call of Duty blog article, the complete Season 1 Reloaded patch notes for the December 14 update are listed below.
Events
With the addition of Warzone Cup, Season 01 Reloaded will have three distinct football-related features, or soccer-specific features, following the introduction of three limited-time Operator Bundles and the Modern Warfare FC Support a Team Feature. For more details on Mini Royale, a brand-new event-only mode, and other topics, continue reading.
2 XP Weekend
Sony Player 2XP:
- 12/14 – 12/15 (10am PT)
All Platform Player 2XP:
- 12/15 – 12/19 (10am PT)
All Platform Weapon 2XP:
- 12/15 – 12/19 (10am PT)
Maps
- A new take on the fan-favorite 6v6 map Shipment arrives with the launch of Season 01 Reloaded.
- From December 21-January 4, celebrate holiday cheer with The Naughty List playlist on a special holiday version of Shipment!
Quality of Life changes
General
- The XP tokens menu has been changed to display how much time is left on your XP tokens in the lobby screen.
- XP Tokens can now be equipped in the pause menu while in-game.
- XP Tokens can no longer be accidentally activated during Double XP events.
- Players who join a game in progress will no longer get a loss if their team loses the match.
- Attachments now have a tuning icon on them in the preview, indicating which ones can be tuned and which ones cannot.
- Finishing Moves now count towards the 30 kills in the third-person Daily Challenge in Special Ops.
- “Stickerbook Challenges” in the After Action Report screen now say “Calling Card Challenge” instead.
- Operator bios are no longer cut off part of the way through.
- Acquiring a new blueprint will now display a pulsing dot next to the associated weapon in Gunsmith.
- Players will no longer be seeing a black screen on some platforms when trying to purchase CP.
- Various issues with weapon and attachment unlock and progression have been addressed, including stats display.
Social
- Merged Hub & Friends tabs together.
- Switched to smaller Player Card widgets for Friends.
- Added support for batch/bulk sending of friend requests.
- Fixed various bugs impacting the join and/or invite to party features.
- Transition to Grid view when scrolling in the Friends list.
Showcases
- Camera positions on Operators have been adjusted for better positioning with the UI
- Adjustments to Filter/Sort
- Fixed the Player Browser so it no longer scrolls when it isn’t full.
- Fixed an issue with Calling Cards not showing up in a player’s Showcase after they have set them.
- Fixed an issue where players weren’t properly sorting by progression in the Player Browser.
- Hides the empty attachments nodes on Weapon Inspection when there are no attachments slotted.
Channels
- Adjusted member list states (muted, talking, connected, etc.) to be clear
- Adjusted text message states in-game channel to be more clear about who they were sent to
- Players in the member list will now be divided by team in lobbies
- Fixed an issue where lobby players were still able to be heard when connected to a custom channel
- Added the ability to text chat with “Group” members
-
Groups
- Find or create communities with this new social feature.
MW2 Season 1 Weapon Balance
General
- Akimbo P890, X12, Basilisk, and .50 GS have received a damage reduction against armored opponents
- Fixed an issue causing shotguns to inconsistently display the broken armor hit marker
Assault Rifles
MX9
- Increased movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed on the 32-round magazine
M13B
- Blocking underbarrel launcher and shotgun on 7” Bruen B-M20 barrel
Kastov-74u
- Small reduction to close damage; three hits to kill require at least one chest hit
Kastov 545
- Increase in muzzle velocity
- The small decrease in the hip spread
- Increase close damage
- Increase in chest damage multiplier
MW2 Season 1 Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing the game client to freeze upon unlocking Sector A15 in the Battle Pass.
- Fixed an issue causing reward previews not to appear as intended while navigating the Battle Pass.
- Fixed audio cutting off when skidding.
- Fixed attacking with fists causing players to lean out of vehicles.
