Quincy Jones Wife: Meet the Women Quincy Jones Has Been Married to Over the Years

Quincy Jones, a name synonymous with musical excellence, has not only left an indelible mark on the world of music but has also shared his life with several remarkable women.
Throughout his illustrious career, Jones has been married three times, and each union has played a unique role in shaping his personal life. In this article, we delve into the lives of Quincy Jones’ wives, exploring their individual accomplishments and contributions.
Jeri Caldwell (1957-1966)
A Melodic Partnership (1957-1966) Quincy Jones’ first wife, Jeri Caldwell, was a talented singer and songwriter. Although details about her career remain relatively scarce, their marriage marked the beginning of Quincy’s journey into marital life.
Together, they had a daughter named Jolie. While Jeri Caldwell’s musical pursuits may not have reached the same heights as her husband’s, their partnership in those early years likely fostered a shared love and appreciation for music that laid the foundation for Quincy’s future successes.
Ulla Andersson (1967-1974)
Cultural Fusion (1967-1974) Quincy Jones’ second wife, Ulla Andersson, hails from Sweden and made her mark as an actress and model. Their union brought together two individuals from different cultural backgrounds, creating a rich tapestry of experiences.
Ulla appeared in several films during the 1960s and 1970s, showcasing her talent and beauty. With two children, Martina and Quincy Jones III, the couple’s union marked a period of personal growth and expansion for Quincy, both artistically and geographically.
Peggy Lipton (1974-1990)
Love and Artistry (1974-1990) Quincy Jones’ most renowned and enduring marriage was with actress and former model Peggy Lipton. Their relationship spanned over 15 years and was blessed with two daughters, Rashida, and Kidada Jones.
The tweet below shows “Quincy Jones with his wife Peggy Lipton and their daughter Kidada sitting poolside at their California home. Photo by Moneta Sleet Jr.”
Peggy Lipton, known for her roles in iconic television shows like “The Mod Squad” and “Twin Peaks,” brought her own artistic prowess into their partnership. Beyond her acting career, Peggy also ventured into music and released several albums.
