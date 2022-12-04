Runtz Disposable Vape Pen 1000mg Real Or Fake: How To Recognize A Fake THC Cartridge for Your Vape?

Runtz Disposable Vape Pen 1000mg Real Or Fake: Due to its explosive growth, the popular Cookies brand recently merged with the lesser-known Runtz brand.
The Runtz strain has made its way throughout the world from its birthplace in California. This strain of cannabis is available in Cookies dispensaries all around the Golden State. It is quite unlikely to be authentic Runtz if purchased from any other retailer.
The inventor of the brand is unconcerned about others making money off of it, and he even raps about the counterfeit problem in several of his songs.
In this article, we delve further into the origins of the Runtz cannabis strain. There aren’t many reliable sources on this topic, but you’ve lucked out and found an insider.
I share many common interests with the Runtz crew, as we are all Bay Area natives who frequent the same social gatherings. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting the man behind Runtz, and his name is Yung LB, and he is a marketing genius.
All Runtz vape carts are Fake. No organization that appears to be in charge or responsible for regulation has been located. Not a pot shop. There isn’t even one of those T-shirt companies that markets to the lifestyle market.
Everything about the brand is made up. The containers can be purchased from any retailer:
It’s worth noting that counterfeit and copied brands frequently appear on Runtz cart packaging. There have been variations on “Chronic” and “Gruntz,” and what’s more, you can sometimes find Runtz packaging on the same page as the likes of the fake/rip-off companies we’ve written about before, such as Jungle Carts, Dank, and Cookies. There appear to be no limits.
Recognizing A Fake THC Cartridge for Your Vape
It’s been all over the news as more people have fallen ill or died from phony THC cartridges.
These contaminated cartridges are sold online for significantly less than THC cartridges. When buying your next cartridge, know what to look for to avoid bad ones.
Verify The License
Non-licensed cartridges may be critically defective or contaminated. When heated and mixed with other components, even harmless additions might cause harm.
Legally tested items are available at licensed dispensaries. THC cartridges purchased illegally or online are unlikely to have been tested. License numbers are necessary on THC cartridge packaging. This license number ensured that the product was legal, tested, and safe. Discard any product without this unique. A product without a license number is illegal. Throw out cartridges without this quality assurance.
For validity, THC products must publish their lab results online. If your cartridge doesn’t include lab findings, it’s bogus.
Fake Vape Packaging
For legitimacy, every THC cartridge should have specified packaging information.
The following information will be on official THC products:
- Delivery date
- Batch number
- Manufactured
- Number
A packaging icon is crucial. The state mandates each package to have these icons. For additional verification, utilize the brand’s QR code. In this age of imitation brands, a QR code is usually a sign of a legitimate, tested, legal, and safe product. If the packaging doesn’t have any of the following information, it’s probably a phony, illegal THC cartridge.
Along with QR codes, the package’s serial number is significant. Compare the product’s internet serial number to the package’s. If the numbers don’t match, the cartridge is fraudulent.
Ingredients
Fake THC cartridges sometimes contain untested, unsafe chemicals. For instance, fake cartridges use Vitamin E acetate, a thickening that is cheaper to prepare yet produces the same oil consistency as real cartridges. Vitamin E acetate may be a major cause of vape-related diseases and deaths.
If the cartridge has less than 60% THC, that’s another clue. Any cartridge with less than 60% THC is likely fraudulent and filled with dangerous chemicals. However, cartridges with a very high THC content are also phony.
Look for vape cartridges from firms that independently test their ingredients. This testing should be done at a reliable FDA-approved or registered facility. Chinese producers often exaggerate the quantities of dangerous pollutants and chemicals in their products.
THC Cartridge Fakes
Experience and common sense are often enough to recognize a counterfeit cartridge. Follow your gut. Always be cautious if anything doesn’t seem right.
Here are some other signs of a phony THC cartridge:
- Throw it out if it tastes. Any THC cartridge with a burnt taste, metal aftertaste, or that makes you cringe is likely counterfeit. These “off-flavors” should not be present and may suggest impurities or other additives that react poorly when heated into vapor.
- Pesticide and heavy metal testing should be part of the product’s lab results. Fake cartridges include chemicals or heavy metals that might create long-term health problems. If the lab results don’t contain pesticide screening, your cartridge is unsafe.
- A cartridge with Vitamin E Acetate, Polyethylene glycol, Propylene glycol, or Vegetable glycerin could be harmful. Inhalation of these cutting agents is not FDA-approved.
- These chemicals, along with Vitamin E Acetate, have consistently been detected in the black market and counterfeit cartridges, indicating that you should avoid them.
- Make sure the online THC cartridge seller is verified. If the brand isn’t verified, the cartridge isn’t safe.
Pricing matters. THC products are expensive, thus a low price may be a scam. Any THC cartridge sold for less than $80 is likely fake. We’re not suggesting you need to spend a lot to have a good cart, but we’re also not saying you should get a cheap one that may be unsafe.
Cartridges with popular cartoon characters or superheroes on them are usually bogus. Legitimate cartridges feature clean, minimalist packaging.
Beware Of Fake Vape Carts
THC cartridges let cannabis consumers vape discreetly with a strong, portable device. Because they don’t produce tar, smoke, or carcinogens, they may be safer than smoking cannabis. Our vape pens can fill your cart since we don’t sell cartridges.
That said, this guide’s red flags for counterfeit THC cartridges are crucial. Doing so can protect you and others from potentially catastrophic health issues.
Stick to local dispensaries or trusted online brands to avoid the underground market. Before using a cartridge, verify the container and ingredients, and don’t be fooled by cheap or long-named ingredients.