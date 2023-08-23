Sam Asghari Net Worth: What is his Personal Life?

Hesam “Sam” Asghari, an Iranian-American model, actor, and fitness instructor, was born on March 3, 1994. He has made appearances in a number of music videos as well as the television programs Black Monday, Hacks, and The Family Business.
Asghari has been the proprietor of the self-titled Asghari Fitness website since 2020, which provides customized exercise regimens. Asghari married singer Britney Spears in June 2022 after becoming engaged in late 2021. In August 2023, Sam Asghari requested a divorce from her due to their irreconcilable differences.
Sam Asghari Net Worth
Sam Asghari, an Iranian-American model and actor, is worth $250,000 overall. Sam Asghari is well known for his 14-month marriage to Britney Spears. Britney and Sam were wed for 14 months. Their wedding day is June 9, 2022. On August 17, 2023, 434 days later, he filed for divorce.
Sam Asghari Career
Sam started a modeling career in his early 20s with the support of his sister. He would soon be featured in other publications, including Men’s Health and GQ. Additionally, he started giving TV and film auditions. Sam had a brief part in the 2018 Star Trek parody film “Unbelieveable!!!!!”.
He made multiple episodes of the Showtime series “Black Monday” in 2021, as well as a single episode of the HBO series “Hacks.” Additionally, in 2021, he appeared in a minor role in Mel Gibson’s film “Hot Seat.”
He would then go on to participate in a number of music videos, including those for Fifth Harmony’s song, “Work From Home,” and those for Britney Spears.
Sam Asghari Personal Life
Sam made an appearance in Mayra Veronica’s song video in 2014. After that, Sam and Mayra dated for a while. Sam made an appearance in the 2016 music video for the Britney Spears song “Slumber Party.” The two subsequently started dating.
In 2017, they announced their romance in an Instagram post. Sam is 12 years older than Britney. Both the pandemic and the end of Britney’s historic 13-year conservatorship happened while they were together. Fans commended Sam for standing by Britney during the conservatorship and for working behind the scenes to assist her with the termination.
At the end of September 2021, they got engaged. On June 9, 2022, at her estate in Thousand Oaks, California, they got married. Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and Selena Gomez all attended the wedding.
