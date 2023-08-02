Sheila Oliver’s Cause of Death: New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, a Trailblazer and Inspirational Leader, Passes Away at 71

Sheila Oliver, a distinguished public servant, and trailblazer, has passed away at the age of 71. As the first black woman to serve as speaker of the New Jersey state Assembly and later as Lieutenant Governor, she made history and served as an inspiration to millions of women and girls.
Her sudden death, following a short hospitalization, has deeply saddened the state of New Jersey and leaders across the nation.
A Woman of Many Firsts
Sheila Y. Oliver was a woman of many firsts in New Jersey politics. In 2010, she rose to the esteemed post of Assembly speaker, breaking barriers for women of color in government. Though she lost the seat to Vincent Pietro in 2013, she continued to make significant contributions to public service.
Acting Governor During Gov. Murphy’s Vacation
As the Lieutenant Governor, Sheila Oliver was fulfilling the role of acting governor while Gov. Phil Murphy was on vacation in Italy.
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to hold statewide-elected office in the Garden State, has died, her family said. She was 71. https://t.co/sav2LvdnDz
— CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2023
Unfortunately, her health took a sudden turn, and she was admitted to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston on Monday. Her passing has prompted Gov. Murphy to cut short his vacation and return to New Jersey.
A Legacy of Dedication and Service
In an emotional statement, Sheila Oliver’s family shared their profound loss and requested privacy during this difficult time. They described her as not only a distinguished public servant but also a cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero. Her dedication to the people of New Jersey and tireless efforts to uplift the community will forever be remembered.
A Champion for Social Justice
While serving as acting governor, Sheila Oliver continued her commitment to social justice. She signed a number of bills, including a pilot program aimed at revamping the state’s juvenile justice system in select cities, exemplifying her dedication to positive change.
A Trailblazer and Inspiration
Sheila Oliver’s impact extended beyond New Jersey, earning her recognition and admiration from leaders nationwide. New York City Mayor Eric Adams praised her as a trailblazer who shattered barriers for women of color in government and climbed the ranks to the highest levels of leadership.
