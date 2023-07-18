Sofia Vergara Net Worth: How Much Did She Earn From Modern Family?

On July 10, 1972, Sofia Vergara was born in Barranquilla, Colombia. A career in show business initially looked implausible for the girl who was raised in a rural area as the daughter of a rancher and a homemaker. Her younger brothers and sisters used to call her “Toti.”
She eventually spent three years studying to become a dentist. She was about to graduate when she suddenly changed her mind and opted to pursue a career in show business. It turned out to be a wise choice.
Sofia Vergara Net Worth And Salary
A Colombian-born actress, model, and spokesperson, Sofia Vergara is worth $180 million. Sofia is typically one of the most paid actresses in the world, if not THE highest paid, as a result of big endorsement deals and acting wages.
She has landed a number of prominent roles in significant films as a result of her success in the television and film industries. She also makes a sizable sum of money through endorsing brands and appearing in ads. Her yearly salary as a judge on America’s Got Talent is $10 million.
Sofia manages a small empire of shops. She also has a line of furniture, various perfumes, and a line of pants that are only available at Walmart. Sofia has made between $40 and $50 million in recent years from all of her ventures.
Sofia Vergara in Modern Family
Sofia Vergara had already established herself in the film industry, but when she landed the lead in the television series Modern Family, she launched a new phase of her career. Since its 2009 premiere, the series has continued for more than ten seasons and has proven to be one of the most popular television programs of all time. 2020 saw the end of the series.
Sofia Vergara’s Earnings and Salary From Modern Family
Between 2009 and 2011, in seasons 1 through 3, Sofia made $30 000 per episode. The sum for the three seasons comes to about $2.6 million. She received $90,000 per episode for seasons 4 and 5, or about $5 million overall. Sofia received $190,000 for each Modern Family episode from 2014 to 2018. That equals to $4 million a season. Her pay was increased to $500,000 each episode beginning in 2018. That equates to about $10 million for each season.
Actual Estate of Sofia Vergara
Sofia spent $10.6 million on a sizable house in Beverly Hills, California, in 2014. Sofa and Joe will list this house for $19.6 million in July 2022. The 11,000 square foot house has a pool, a sizable gym, a spa, and a theater. It was completely refurbished.
Sofia and Joe paid $26 million in June 2020 for a magnificent property in the gated neighborhood of Beverly Park, perched high in the Beverly Hills foothills. Barry Bonds, a baseball great, held the home from 2002 until 2014, when he sold it to a Russian oligarch for $22 million.
