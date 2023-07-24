Special Ops: Lioness, How to Watch the Series for Free and on Paramount+?

Special Ops: Lioness, a new paranormal thriller starring Zoe Saldana, aired on Paramount+ on Sunday, July 23.
Joe (Saldana) is a CIA operator whose supervisor (Nicole Kidman) teams her up with a young Marine (Laysla De Oliveira) on an anti-terrorism assignment in Special Ops: Lioness. Taylor Sheridan, who also created Yellowstone, got the idea for this show after learning about the U.S. military’s Lioness program.
Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanie are among the cast.
The executive producers are Sheridan, Saldaa, David C. Glasser, Nicole Kidman, Wagner, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat.
Here are some no-cost methods to watch Special Ops: Lioness online.
Where to Find Free Access to Special Ops: Lioness?
Paramount+ subscribers can now watch the whole first season of Special Ops: Lioness. On July 23, Netflix released the first two episodes.
Paramount+ has two tiers of service, with the Essential plan costing $5.99/month (or $59.99/year) and the Premium plan, which includes commercial-free access to Showtime, costing $11.99/month (or $199.99/year). Here are some additional options for getting a free membership.
The Prime Video Guide to Paramount+
Along with other popular streaming channels like Starz, AMC+, and Max, Prime Video now offers Paramount+ to its customers.
Is Paramount+ included in the cost of Amazon Prime? Paramount+ is not included with your Prime subscription, but you may get a free week-long trial.
In search of additional methods to lessen your monthly streaming costs? When you sign up for Amazon Prime as a student, you’ll save money on Paramount+ and other channels. Students can save 25% with the Paramount+ student discount. Annual plans offer the best value for those who are not students.
Paramount+ offers a wide range of original programming from a number of networks, including BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and The Smithsonian Channel, as well as shows like Fatal Attraction, The Family Stone, School Spirits, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, 1923, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Why Women Kill, Before I Forget, and iCarly.
Not only can you watch live TV and sports, but you can also stream movies like “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Scream VI,” “80 for Brady,” and “Top Gun: Maverick” on Paramount+.
Check out this sneak peek at Special Ops: Lioness!
