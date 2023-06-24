What is Teresa Taylor Cause of Death? See Her Passion and Legacy

Butthole Surfers’ veteran drummer TERESA TAYLOR has passed away.
Teresa Taylor passed away peacefully this weekend after a long battle with lung disease. She will live in our hearts forever. RIP, dear friend.
Pictured here with Mark Farner.
— Butthole Surfers (@buttholesurfers) June 19, 2023
Teresa Taylor Cause of Death
After a long battle with lung disease, musician Teresa Taylor (aka Teresa Nervosa) passed away at the age of 60.
Lung illness was the root reason. Upon reaching age 60, Taylor retired. Taylor announced on Facebook in 2021 that she had an “end stage” lung illness and just “one to five [years] to live.” I smoked like a chimney, so I guess this is to be anticipated,” she added. I feel a lot better now.
In addition to Gibby Haynes, King Coffey, Jeff Pinkus, and Paul Leary, Butthole Surfers featured Taylor on drums.
Teresa Taylor’s Passion and Legacy
The Arlington, Texas, native first demonstrated her passion for music in high school, when she took up drums and played in several marching bands with King Coffey of the Butthole Surfers.
Soon after, she became a member of the band and contributed to recordings including “Hairway to Steven,” “Psychic… Powerless,” “Another Man’s Sac,” “Locust Abortion,” and “Rembrandt Pussyhorse.” She first left the group in 1989, only to return in 2009.
After undergoing brain surgery in 1993, she also briefly played with Coffey’s band, Rubble.
Taylor told Salon in an interview shortly before her death that despite having a successful music career, she was never properly rewarded for her efforts.
Teresa Taylor, a drummer since high school, was born on November 10, 1962. On July 5, 1991, she was featured in the film Slacker.
Taylor became a member of the Butthole Surfers in 1983 after jamming with lead singer Gibby Haynes. Unfortunately, she had to leave the group in 1989 due to health reasons.
Between 1997 and 2001, Butthole Surfers dropped eight studio albums before going on hiatus in 2016. Electriclarryland, the band’s seventh album, debuted at number 31 on the US Billboard 200 and has now gone platinum.
