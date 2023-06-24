Who is James Cameron Spouse? When Did They Meet?

Canadian filmmaker James Cameron’s name is James Cameron. He shot to fame with his 1984 sci-fi classic The Terminator and has since become synonymous with the genre’s epic blockbusters. Titanic, True Lies, Aliens, Solaris, Terminator, Avatar, and Alita: Battle Angel are just a few of the blockbuster films he directed over the years.
But that’s not all; his list of honors is even more impressive. After winning Best Picture and Best Director at the 1998 Academy Awards, he famously proclaimed himself “king of the world.”
James was most recently recognized for his work on Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. James is a well-known film director, but he is also a loving family man. In his lifetime, he has tied the knot at least five times.
When James Cameron was working on the picture starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, he met the woman who would become his first wife. He has been married before to other women. Read on if you want to learn more about James Cameron’s marriage!
James Cameron Spouse
James and Suzy Amis Cameron have no trouble striking a balance between their professional and personal lives.
James directed Titanic, and Suzy starred as Lizzy Calvert. That’s where they first met. They eventually tied the knot in the year 2000 and became parents to three young women. The director and the former actress are not only raising a family together but they are also involved in a number of environmental and educational projects. James has already discussed with The Guardian the reasons he believes their partnership functions so effectively.
“The problem with being attracted to strong independent women is that, well, they’re not dependent on anyone but themselves,” he joked. “I married a strong, independent woman who still thinks she needs me,” the happy husband said.
Despite the fact that Suzy left the performing industry in the 1990s, she frequently attends red-carpet events with her husband. Avatar: The Way of Water, Cameron’s latest film, earned outstanding visual effects at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards, which the pair attended together.
Stepping into the Spotlight: Suzy’s Acting Journey
Suzy, like her husband, was an accomplished performer; she modeled and acted during her time in the industry. However, she soon retired to focus on raising their children after she married James.
When Suzy first started out, she was contracted with Ford Models, but she quickly made the transition to acting. Her turn as Rose Calvert’s granddaughter Lizzy Calvert in Titanic was her breakthrough performance. In addition to her role as Edie Finneran in The Usual Suspects, she played Jo in The Battle of Little Jo and Chloe McBain in Where the Heart Is.
From Titanic to True Love
On the set of Titanic, Suzy had her first encounter with the legendary helmer. James has a daughter, Josephine Archer, with his ex-girlfriend, the actress Linda Hamilton, who starred in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. He wed Hamilton in 1997, but the couple divorced the following year, in 1999.
James and Suzy got married in 2000, not long after his divorce from Hamilton.
