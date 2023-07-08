What is Tom Brady Age? A Look into His Incredible NFL Career

A seasoned quarterback in American football, Tom Brady. On August 3, 1977, he was born in San Mateo, California. Before being selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady played collegiate football at the University of Michigan.
Tom Brady Age
On August 3, 1977, in San Mateo, California, Tom Brady was born. So, his current age is 45 years old. He will be 46 years of age next month. He was brought up as a Catholic and went to San Mateo’s Junipero Serra High School. After graduating from high school, Brady was not a strongly recruited football player, but he went on to play quarterback for the University of Michigan, where he helped the Wolverines win two bowl games.
After being selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady rose through the ranks from backup quarterback to one of the most popular and well-known quarterbacks in NFL history. He achieved several milestones and earned seven Super Bowl titles throughout his 20-year tenure with the Patriots, solidifying his status as one of the all-time great quarterbacks.
Career of Tom Brady
The New England Patriots selected Tom Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, which marked the beginning of his career as a professional football player. After Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury in Week 2, he moved up to start the game as the team’s starting quarterback.
Brady went on to become one of the NFL’s finest quarterbacks after that, and in 2001, he guided the Patriots to their first Super Bowl victory. Brady continued to guide the Patriots to additional Super Bowl triumphs over the following two decades, setting countless records and winning numerous honors, including four Super Bowl MVP titles and three NFL MVP awards.
Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots in 2020. He became the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl in 2021 after guiding the Buccaneers to victory.
Brady has generally been regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history and has broken multiple milestones, including the most career passing yards and quarterback touchdown passes. He is regarded as one of the all-time greatest quarterbacks and still competes at a high level.
