What Happened to Mikey Williams? Why He Was Arrested for Assault Using a Deadly Weapon?

Mikey Williams, a high school basketball star in San Diego County, was reportedly arrested on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office there. Williams enjoys a massive online following. Jail records indicate that Michael Anthony Williams, who was born on June 26, 2004, was arrested on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of Bratton Valley Road in the Jamul neighborhood.
According to the SDSO, Williams was abducted on March 27, 2023, at around midnight, when a fight broke out. According to SDSO, the event was reported the following day. The dispute began as a verbal exchange after a Jamul home asked its visitors to leave.
Three children were among the five who got into a car and left. As it drove away, the automobile was shot at. According to the SDSO, the vehicle was struck but no one was wounded.
While police were serving a search warrant at Williams’ home, he was detained on suspicion of five counts of assault with a deadly weapon. According to authorities, Williams was only carrying one firearm when he was apprehended (FOX 5).
He was transferred to the San Diego Central Jail after bail was set at $50,000. Williams has already paid his bond and is no longer in the custody of law enforcement. The SDSO reports that he has a court date on Thursday, April 20 at 8 a.m. in El Cajon.
Williams’ attorney, Troy P. Owens, Jr., issued a statement that included the following: We ask that people recognize that Mr. Williams is a high school senior of 18 years old, despite the fact that this matter has gotten substantial publicity in the recent 24 hours. Harassment, threats, and similar conduct are never acceptable.
Several false and embarrassing stories about Mr. Williams have been circulating online, and we are aware of them. We have faith that the facts will eventually emerge. Rob Henry, Williams’ next-door neighbor, spoke to FOX 5 and said he felt bad for Williams “because it seemed like he had a good deal going for him and he kind of blew it.”
You have to defend yourself, especially when you’re out in public, and I don’t know the details of what led up to his shooting or being accused of shooting someone. “The nearest help is four hours away,” Henry remarked. Williams attended San Ysidro High School and was on the basketball team.
He is committed to playing basketball at the University of Memphis next season and has millions of online fans. Williams disconnected from his nearly 4 million Instagram followers on Friday morning. Among high school basketball players graduating in 2023, Williams is ranked by ESPN as the 34th top prospect in the USA.
Puma is rumored to be his 2021 endorsement partner. Statement from the University of Memphis Athletics Department: “We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information.”
