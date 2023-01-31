Who Is Clement Giraudet? All About Robin Wright’s Husband

Robin Wright and her fashion executive spouse Clement Giraudet are divorcing after only four years of marriage.
The House of Cards star filed for divorce from Giraudet in the summer of 2022, citing irreconcilable differences after her marriage to Sean Penn ended in 2010.
They started dating in 2017, and by the following year, they were married in France. Wright and Giraudet’s romance was never publicized, and they remained committed to maintaining its secrecy. They rarely were seen in public together and never posted any photos of themselves online.
Clement Giraudet Obtained A Master’s Degree From Emlyon Business School
Giraudet has an MBA from Emlyon Business School in Écully, France, and a BA in business administration from the University of Bedfordshire.
In 2009, he graduated from high school and enrolled at EDC Paris Business School, where he earned an MBA with a concentration in the management of luxury brands and international marketing.
Clement Giraudet Works For Saint Laurent
According to his LinkedIn profile, Giraudet worked for several French fashion houses after graduating, including Christian Dior and Balmain.
He worked as Balmain’s assistant store director for three years before being promoted to his current position at Saint Laurent. Giraudet was named the brand’s global VIP relations manager in 2016.
Clement Giraudet Was First Seen With Wright During Paris Fashion Week In 2017
It’s unclear when Wright and Giraudet first started dating, but they were both spotted at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in May. The organization that oversaw Saint Laurent was behind an event where the actress spoke. Although Giraudet was present, he was not seen conversing with anyone.
Only four months later, during Paris Fashion Week, the couple appeared to go public with their romance. Photographers caught the couple at the Parc des Princes Stadium to watch a soccer game with Wright’s son, Hopper Penn. Wright also checked out the Saint Laurent runway presentation.
Wright and Giraudet vacationed in Tahoe City, California, after fashion week, after spending some time in Paris.
Clement Giraudet Married Wright In 2018
Less than a year after making their romance public, Wright and Giraudet sealed the knot in France on August 10, 2018, according to a source close to the actress. Wright was spotted wearing a ring during a vacation to Paris in 2017, but the couple never made an official announcement of their engagement.
“It was a small, private affair. Not wanting a large spectacle, Robin insisted that the focus be on the two of them “that’s what the source revealed.
Wright’s daughter, Dylan Penn, posted a video to Instagram two days after the nuptials of what appears to be wedding guests dancing at the reception at La Roche-sur-le-Buis. As the post’s caption, “Weddin vibes,” reads.
Wright and Giraudet honeymooned in Ibiza immediately following the ceremony. The newlyweds were caught on camera making out on the beach while wearing snorkel gear.
They Went Instagram Official In May 2020
Wright posted her first snapshot with Giraudet on social media in May 2020, just in time for his birthday.
“To my sweetheart, on your birthday wishes, go out the window!” Wright included a heart emoji in the photo’s description. The two were dressed casually and appeared to be on a trek in the photo, which was taken with a stream and some foliage as a backdrop.
Wright has only posted a couple of more photos of Giraudet to Instagram since that initial post.
Clement Giraudet Enjoys Being Outdoors And Staying Active
The executive in charge of fashion loves to exercise and spend time in nature whenever possible. He is “passionate about snowboarding, surfing, and mountain biking,” as it says on his LinkedIn profile.
Giraudet frequently documents his travels and exploits on Instagram, from surfing in Malibu to skiing in the French Alps. Wright has joined him on a few of these adventures, and in May of 2020, the two of them posted a photo online in which he was helping her into her wetsuit before they went surfing.
The strain of putting on the wetsuit is greater than that of actually surfing. The caption was written by Wright.
Clement Giraudet And Wright Split In 2022
Wright and Giraudet separated after four years of marriage, and Wright filed for divorce. Reportedly, the House of Cards star gave “irreconcilable disagreements” as the reason for the breakup to TMZ.
Based on the “parties’ post-nuptial agreement,” Wright claimed in the filing that “all assets are his/her separate property.”
