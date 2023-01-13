Who Is Edward Abel Smith? Everything About Kate Winslet’s Husband

They started dating in 2011, and Kate Winslet and Edward Abel Smith got married the following year. Since then, Smith has been at Winslet’s side, and despite the fact that the two are very private, the Oscar winner has been very effusive in her praise of Smith in interviews.
She revealed her husband’s veganism, yoga, breath work, and cold water swimming to The New York Times in 2021, writing, “He didn’t particularly plan on meeting and marrying a woman who is in the public spotlight and therefore having been so criticized.”
Who Is Edward Abel Smith?
Edward Abel Smith, who was born in the vicinity of 1977 and was working at Virgin Galactic when he first met Kate Winslet, was an employee there. He is the nephew of British billionaire Richard Branson, owner, and founder of Virgin.
Edward was known at the time of their meeting as Ned Rocknroll. His birth name was Abel Smith, but Kate Winslet explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! why they changed it?
She explained that Ned, “who is quite an unusual personality,” eventually decided to go by “Rocknroll” instead of his birth name, Ned.
Rock and roll, Ned. His name was Ned Rocknroll when I first met him.
To which I reply, “That is absolutely true. As a result of the birth of their son Bear Blaze in 2013, he legally changed his name to Edward Abel Smith. So, when did Edward and Kate marry?
When Did Edward And Kate Marry?
Kate and Edward (then Ned) met in 2011 at Branson’s Necker Island mansion during a fire. The two tied the knot the following year, in a small ceremony in December 2012.
Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred with Kate in Titanic, escorted her down the aisle. Once the two became engaged in the summer of 2012, they decided to keep their intentions a secret.
How Many Children Does Kate Winslet Have?
Kate and Edward welcomed their first child, a son named Bear Blaze, in 2013.
As a result of her prior marriages, she is also the mother of two additional children. Mia, her first child with husband Jim Threapleton, was born in 2000. In 2003, she and her third husband welcomed their son Joe into the world.
Kate Winslet’s Exes?
After her marriage to writer-director, Stephen Tredre dissolved in 1995, Kate Winslet married twice more.
She was 15 when they first started dating, and he was 12.
They stayed close until his death in 1997 from bone cancer; in 2008, Kate admitted that she still hadn’t moved on from her grief.
Jim Threapleton
Director James Edward Threapleton wed actress Kate Winslet in November 1998. Kate was featured in his Hideous Kinky, which he directed, that same year.
Together they raised their daughter Mia, but by December 13, 2001, they were no longer together and had filed for divorce.
Later, Kate would remark that she had lost control of her impulses and the marriage was a disaster.
Sam Mendes
Kate Winslet’s second husband is fellow director and Oscar victor Sir Sam Mendes. He directed Oliver!, 1917, and Skyfall, among others, all of which are popular pictures.
After Sam offered Kate a part in a film, which she declined, the two became romantically linked.
Despite rumors of an affair with actress Rebecca Hall, Kate stayed with Sam after their May 2003 wedding on the island of Anguilla. The couple divorced in 2010.
Edward Abel Smith
In 2012, Kate and Edward tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by just family and friends. Since then, they have been a happy couple raising a single child.
Edward Abel Smith Is Now A Stay Home Dad
In addition to being a loving and doting husband to his Oscar-winning wife, Smith is now a full-time stay-at-home dad to his and Winslet’s 7-year-old son, Bear Blaze.
Source: US Weekly
Winslet told The New York Times in an interview published in May 2021, “He cares after us, especially me.” To paraphrase, “I asked him earlier if he could do something for me and he answered, ‘Neddy.'” He simply said, “Anything,” and is an incredible companion.
