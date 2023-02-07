Who Is Kim Petras? Kim Petras Is The First Openly Trans Woman To Win A Grammy

Who Is Kim Petras? The 65th annual Grammy Awards were a watershed moment in music history. Beyonce won three prizes for her album “Renaissance” in 2022, making her the most successful nominee of all time. However, Bey wasn’t the only one who made history at the awards show this year.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras, two gay musicians, also won big. The musicians’ viral hit on TikTok, “Unholy,” earned them the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. By winning this award, Kim made history as the first transgender performer to ever win a Grammy.
The world wants to know more about the breakthrough artist after her historic victory. Who is Kim Petras, exactly, and how much money does she have? What we do know is listed here.
Who Is Kim Petras?
German-born singer and composer Kim Petras calls Los Angeles home. Before joining Amigo and Republic Records in 2021, she released songs as a solo artist under her own label, BunHead Records, from 2016 to 2020.
When he was just a young adult, Petras started making records with his band. In 2017, her first worldwide single, “I Don’t Want It at All,” was published independently.
Her subsequent singles “Feeling of Falling,” “Heart to Break,” and “1, 2, 3 Dayz Up” all reached the top 40 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Clarity, Petras’ first album, and Turn Off the Light, her second studio album, were both released in 2019 by the artist on her own accord.
Kim Petras Is The First Openly Trans Woman To Win A Grammy
Kim Petras, born in Germany, was the first transgender artist to reach number one in the United States. She went through extensive transitional rituals in her home country before finding success in the United States.
Kim Petras may not have anticipated making history when she collaborated with English artist Sam Smith on the song “Unholy,” which is about male infidelity and betrayal of the ideal of marriage.
However, German pop artist Petras recently made history by being the first transgender woman to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
thank you 🙂 pic.twitter.com/x5NEs3bTiK
— kim petras (@kimpetras) February 7, 2023
Petras hailed “transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so that I could be here tonight” in her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. She acknowledged Madonna, the singer and outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights, saying, “I don’t think I could be here without Madonna.”
They both thanked her mum. Without the love and acceptance of her mother, Petras would not be where she is now. “My mother — I grew up next to a highway in nowhere, Germany, and my mother believed me that I was a female,” she said.
Kim Petras Net Worth
German singer and songwriter Kim Petras has a $4 million fortune. Clarity, her first album, propelled her to stardom.
Kim Petras entered the world on August 4, 1992, in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. She can switch between pop, EDM, dance-pop, and electropop with ease. Her 2019 self-titled debut studio album debuted at #7 on the US Heatseekers chart and #26 on the US Indie chart.
Turn Off the Light, Petras’s newest album, debuted at #14 on the US Heatseekers list and #42 on the US Indie chart upon its initial release in 2019. I Don’t Want It All, Heart to Break, Feeling of Falling (with Cheat Codes), and 1, 2, 3 Dayz Up were all hit singles for her (featuring Sophie).
Kash Doll, Klaas, Charli XCX, JoJo, Skylar Stecker, Twice, LIZ, and more are just some of the musicians she has worked with. She has been recognized with nominations for the Queerty Awards and the Gay Music Chart Awards.
