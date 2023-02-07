Where Are The Hunger Games Cast Members Now? It has been a whole decade since the release of the first film adaptation of The Hunger Games.
The first film, based on Suzanne Collins’ 2008 young adult dystopian novel of the same name, launched the careers of its young stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth,
and caused a fanboy frenzy.
Though many of the actors from The Hunger Games have gone on to successful careers in Hollywood, their contributions to the franchise are still remembered and celebrated.
A film adaptation of Collins’s prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is already in production, so we may be returning to Panem sooner rather than later.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of the original film, here’s an update on the cast and crew.
Jennifer Lawrence
Katniss Everdeen, portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence, is a girl from District 12 who volunteers for the Hunger Games when her sister’s name is selected at the reaping.
In spite of the fact that The Hunger Games wasn’t Lawrence’s debut film, it was undoubtedly her most famous part to date. Her performance as Katniss earned her the title of highest-grossing action-movie heroine of all time.
Between installments of The Hunger Games, Lawrence starred in the X-Men movie, American Hustle, and the Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook.
Lawrence took a hiatus from acting in 2019 after appearing in multiple successful films. She got married to Cooke Maroney, director of an art gallery, in the interim, and revealed her pregnancy in September 2021.
She made her acting return in 2021 with the Oscar-nominated film Don’t Look Up, which was streamed on Netflix. She’s also starring as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the upcoming films Red, White & Water and Bad Blood.
Josh Hutcherson
Baker from District 12 and Hunger Games competitor Peeta Mellark were played by Josh Hutcherson.
Hutcherson began his career as an actor before being cast as Peeta. He made appearances in the films Little Manhattan, Zathura: A Space Adventure, and Bridge to Terabithia while still a kid.
After his success in The Hunger Games film series, Hutcherson took on supporting roles in films like The Disaster Artist and In Dubious Battle, and even tried his hand at producing. His role as Future Man in the Hulu comedy series created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg ran from 2017 to 2020.
Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth plays Katniss’ childhood best friend and secret crush, Gale Hawthorne, from District 12 in the film adaptations of The Hunger Games.
Hemsworth met his ex-wife Miley Cyrus on the set of 2010s The Last Song, but it was the Hunger Games movies that truly propelled him to fame.
Hemsworth has continued to star in box office successes after the 2015 finale of the saga, such as Independence Day: Resurgence and Isn’t It Romantic. Starring in the Quibi series Most Dangerous Game in 2020, he was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding short-form comedy or drama series.
Woody Harrelson
Haymitch Abernathy, Katniss, and Peeta’s mentor were portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the film adaptation of The Hunger Games.
Before playing Haymitch, Harrelson had a notable career (Cheers, anyone? ), and he has continued acting in many films since then. Some of his most recent films are Now You See Me 2, The Edge of Seventeen, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.
Elizabeth Banks
In both films, Elizabeth Banks portrayed Effie Trinket, a chic Capitol native who served as Katniss and Peeta’s escort.
Banks’ fame stems not only from her role in The Hunger Games but also from her roles in the Pitch Perfect movies.
Banks has been branching out into other areas of the film industry, such as directing and producing, as well as hosting and executive producing the revival of Press Your Luck and appearing in the 2019 relaunch of Charlie’s Angels. Her directing debut was with Pitch Perfect 2.
Banks will play Ms. Frizzle in a live-action version of The Magic School Bus, set to be released in 2020.
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz, a rock singer, had one of his biggest movie roles to date when he was cast as Katniss’ creative stylist Cinna in the first two Hunger Games flicks.
Kravitz has kept busy after his role in The Hunger Games films, releasing his eleventh studio album Strut in 2014 and performing at the Super Bowl halftime show with Katy Perry in 2015.
He has also kept up with his acting career, with appearances in future movies including Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.
Stanley Tucci
Caesar Flickerman, the wacky Hunger Games emcee, was played by Stanley Tucci in a supporting role.
Before playing Caesar in The Hunger Games, Tucci had already established himself as a critically regarded actor; since then, he has starred in numerous films, including the Oscar-winning Spotlight, the live-action Beauty and the Beast adaption, and Supernova. In the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, he will play Clive Davis.
On a more personal note, after the premiere of The Hunger Games, Tucci started a second family. After welcoming son Matteo Oliver in January 2015, he and his wife Felicity Blunt welcomed daughter Emilia Giovanna in April 2018. After his marriage to Kate, who passed away, Tucci had three children: Isabel, Nicolo, and Camilla.
Willow Shields
In the movie, Willow Shields portrayed Primrose, Katniss’ younger sister.
Shields made her debut in a major motion picture with The Hunger Games, which catapulted her to fame. Shields has since starred in a number of lesser films, including Spinning Out, which can be viewed on Netflix.
Most notably, she was the youngest contestant in Dancing With the Stars history when she appeared in season 20. She wound up the year ranked sixth.
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland portrayed the series’ major villain, the scheming President Snow.
Similar to many of the other Hunger Games actors, Sutherland had a lengthy acting career previous to appearing in the films.
Recent works of his include Trust on FX, Moonfall on Paramount, and The Undoing on HBO, for which he won a Critics’ Choice Television Award for best-supporting actor in a movie or miniseries.
