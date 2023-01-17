Who Is Mark Hampton? Christina Ricci and Her Husband Mark Hampton Attend a Fashion Show

Christina Ricci and her husband, hairstylist Mark Hampton, are expecting their first child together.
The actress, whose divorce from James Heerdegen was well-reported and reportedly contentious, was radiant in newly released wedding photos. Who is her mystery suitor, though? Learn more about Mark Hampton by reading on!
Contents
- 1 Mark Hampton Recently Tied The Knot With Christina
- 2 A Baby Is On The Way For The Couple, Too!
- 3 Mark Hampton Works As a Hairstylist
- 4 Mark Hampton Has Collaborated With A Number Of Famous People
- 5 Mark Hampton Is Going to Be a Stepfather
- 6 Date Night: Christina Ricci and Her Husband Mark Hampton Attend a Fashion Show
Mark Hampton Recently Tied The Knot With Christina
In October of 2021, Mark and Christina said “I do.” Just two months after she had announced she was pregnant with their first child, they made the happy announcement. Christina described their first wedding photo as “Mr. and Mrs.” Below a rose arch, the pair took some selfies.
Source: AmoMama
Mark was more relaxed in his attire, wearing a button-down shirt without a tie, whereas Christina opted for a collared top. She wore pretty dangling earrings and her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail. She then added, “Also Mr. and Mrs.” to the description of her second photo. Simply too sugary!
Read Also:
- Who Is Tom Ackerley? Everything You Need To Know About Margot Robbie’s Husband
- Who Is Anne Hathaway Husband Adam Shulman? What Does Adam Shulman Do For A Living?
A Baby Is On The Way For The Couple, Too!
It was just two months after she announced she was expecting her second child that fans learned Christina had finally tied the knot. “Life continues getting better,” she said in the caption of the photos. Later that month, she spoke candidly to fans at Awesome Con in Washington, D.C. about the difficulties she’s been having during her pregnancy. I’m in fine shape.
The acid reflux I’m experiencing right now is dreadful. When I put my neck next to my ankles, it looks ridiculous. She added, “But except that, I’ve been really decent.” The answer is, “Yes, I am still very busy. I am a daily runner.
This isn’t the first time the actress has shown off her burgeoning baby belly in public. In August, she bared her belly on Instagram and showed off her black Calvin Klein bra and grey lace underwear.
Mark Hampton Works As a Hairstylist
He has worked as a hairstylist for more than ten years and is situated in London. Mark has worked with clients like Hugo Boss and Banana Republic, and his Instagram page features examples of his work in a variety of styles, including braids and sleek ponytails.
Mark Hampton Has Collaborated With A Number Of Famous People
How Mark and Christina first met is a mystery, but he certainly knows a lot of famous people, having worked with the likes of Grimes and Carey Mulligan.
Mark Hampton Is Going to Be a Stepfather
This is not Christina and Eric’s first kid; she has a son, Freddie, age 7, from a previous relationship with James Heerdegen, from whom she has since become separated. Having a child, she told PEOPLE in 2016, “changed everything.”
Everything I’ve ever done in my life suddenly seems significant. She explained, “I have to take things seriously, which she had never done before, and I want to succeed for him. My decisions have more weight.
Christina married her film producer fiance in a small, private wedding in 2013, but after seven years of marriage, she filed for divorce. The star of Casper first met James in 2011 on the set of the canceled drama series Pan Am.
They met the next year and started dating seriously in 2012, eventually getting married on October 26, 2013. During her divorce filing on July 2 in L.A. County Superior Court, Christina listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.
Date Night: Christina Ricci and Her Husband Mark Hampton Attend a Fashion Show
At the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, Christina Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton walked the red carpet together.
Their rare public appearance together was at Casa Cipriani on Monday, when the 42-year-old Yellowjackets actress impressed in a multicolored floral pattern Rodarte dress with black lace trim and her 37-year-old British partner wore a traditional grey suit.
I am the official leader of all #christinaricci fan clubs. @wmag with legend @maxfarago and @william_graper #makeup @allanface #hair me Obvs #markhamptonhair #markhampton @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/7NqF9HCyoM
— mark hampton (@markhamptonhair) October 18, 2022
The couple attended the CFDA’s 60th-anniversary celebration among other fashion industry heavy hitters such as Cher, the Kardashians, Drake, and supermodel Gigi Hadid.
Ricci and Hampton, who have been married for a year, tied the knot in October 2021, two months after the Now and Then actress announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. It was reported that the couple’s daughter Cleopatra, or Cleo, would be joining the family in December of 2021.
Cleopatra Ricci Hampton was born, and her mother captioned a snapshot of her sleeping with the words, “My heart has erupted.” Both Ricci and the baby are doing well; the family is currently resting after a busy morning.
The Wednesday star commented on relationships in a recent interview for Anna Faris’ Unqualified podcast, saying that while she can’t pinpoint the first time she felt romantic love, she is aware of how she currently feels.
Ricci, speaking of her marriage to her hairstylist husband, stated, “I would say — and this sounds really obnoxious and cloying and silly — but I would say the first time I genuinely fell in love in a healthy way is probably this marriage that I am in now.”
Sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to receive the latest scoop on everything from breaking celebrity news to inspiring human interest stories delivered straight to your inbox.
Next, the Emmy nominee admitted, “I think that a lot of my relationships in the past had a lot to do with unhealthy things that I was looking for.”
And I don’t know if you can call [it] love, but I don’t think things that aren’t beneficial for you should be termed love, she said Faris, 45.
You May Also Like: