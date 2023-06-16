Amazon Prime Day 2023 Date: How Long will the Amazon Prime Day Sale Last?

The most delightful time of the year is nearly here. Amazon Prime Day season has arrived, not the holiday season. Amazon Prime members may get the finest prices of the year during the online retailer’s famous two-day sale. And it pours deals thanks to them. There has never been a better time to shop, with discounts of up to 70% on everything from sports br@s to mattresses. Although the date of Amazon Prime Day 2023 has not yet been announced, it doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of many discounts today. Read on if you are, or want to become, an early riser.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
However, Amazon has not yet stated when Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be. If you prefer to speculate instead, past Prime Day dates may be of use; in 2020, for example, Prime Day fell in October. Prime Day 2021 took place in June of that year. In 2022, Prime Day was in the middle of July. You may recall, however, that in October 2022, Amazon held another Prime-like day by announcing the “Prime Early Access Sale,” which ran for two days.
Here’s a full run-down of past Prime Days, per CNET:
Prime Day 2015: July 15
Prime Day 2016: July 12
Prime Day 2017: July 11 to 12 (first to last longer than one day)
Prime Day 2018: July 16 to 17
Prime Day 2019: July 15 to 16
Prime Day 2020: Oct. 13 to 14 (delayed by COVID-19 pandemic)
Prime Day 2021: June 21 to 22 (the earliest to date)
Prime Day 2022: July 12 to 13
Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Oct. 11 to 12
The following tweet confirms the 2023 date for Amazon Prime Day:
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2023? Here’s Everything We Know So Far https://t.co/JjxS3ugRn7
— People (@people) June 9, 2023
How Long will the Amazon Prime Day Sale Last?
Amazon Prime Day often spans two days. Therefore, if this year is like the past ones, it will last for two days once again.
How does Prime Day work?
Simply said, it’s a major perk for those who subscribe to Amazon Prime. Brands provide steep discounts on their wares for the duration of the two-day event, and members get access to thousands of bargains. Everything from kitchenware to electronics to clothing to toiletries is on discount. On Prime Day, Prime members can save without using a promotional code. The rebates are given out mechanically.
Do You Need to Be a Prime Member to Shop the Prime Day Sale?
Yep. The monthly fee for Amazon Prime is $15 if you are not already a member. The annual membership, which will save you money in the long run, costs $139. Some subscriptions are even more affordable. The annual price of an Amazon Prime Student subscription is $69, or $7 per month. Prime Access, normally $7 per month, may be available to people who receive EBT, Medicaid, NAP, and other forms of government assistance provided they meet certain requirements.
If you want to stay on top of all the latest Entertainment news as it breaks, bookmark californiaexaminer.net.
You can check more articles in California Examiner:
- Amazon Trucker Shot on I-5 in Lathrop Crashes Off Roadway
- Mom of 4 Survived 40 Days in Amazon Following Plane Disaster