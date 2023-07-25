Tori Kelly Health Update: The Singer is In Critical Condition Currently

Tori Kelly, a singer, was taken to the hospital over the weekend and is in “really serious” condition. The singer, 30, was out with pals in downtown Los Angeles on a Sunday night when she said her heart rate spiked, as reported by TMZ.
The outlet reports that she lost consciousness shortly afterward and remained “out for a while.”
Tori Kelly Health Update
Blood clots were found near several of the singer’s major organs, and she is currently being treated at Cedars-Sinai. The situation, according to the insider, remains “really serious.”
This terrifying development occurs only days before the Friday, July 28 release of her new EP, titled tori. It’s currently unknown if the album will be released.
After hearing that singer Tori Kelly had been hospitalized with blood clots, her fans quickly began sending well wishes her way.
The user “Prayers for her @torikelly”
A fan of the singer prayed for her while putting up Tori Kelly’s musical video on Twitter:
i grew up listening to Tori Kelly just completely in awe with her beautiful lyricism and her astounding tone. here’s my favorite from her as she makes a speedy recovery. praying and sending love. pic.twitter.com/nZt44SbHYh
— akcabs (@akcabs_) July 25, 2023
While someone else simply said, “Praying emoji for Tori Kelly.”
Who is Tori’s Husband?
Since 2018, Tori Kelly has been happily married to André Murillo. The celebrity rarely discusses her boyfriend in her social media posts.
However, she frequently writes songs about him. She was all praise for her husband in March, right before their fifth wedding anniversary.
She just dropped a new song called “Missin U.” In an interview with Access Daily, she gushed over her husband’s unwavering support as she discussed the song’s inspiration.
