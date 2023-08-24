German actor and former model Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe (born March 8, 1973) is known for his roles as Kelby in 2002’s Brown Sugar, sports-courier agent Damon Carter on Showtime’s Soul Food, Dr. Will Campbell on CBS’s Code Black, and a recurring character on FOX’s The Last Man on Earth, among others. In addition to his role as Robert Sullivan on Station 19, he also appears on BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood.
Boris Kodjoe is an actor, model, and producer with a net worth of $5 million. He was born in Austria but raised in the United States. Popular films in which Boris Kodjoe has appeared include “Brown Sugar,” “Soul Food,” “The Last Man on Earth,” and “Station-19.”
In Gundelfingen, Germany, in May of 2005, Kodjoe wed his “Soul Food: The Series” costar Nicole Ari Parker. In March of 2005, the couple had a baby together; she was born with spina bifida. They had a son in October 2006, making them a family of four.
The family regularly attends Methodist services in Los Angeles, where they have made their primary residence. Kodjie is a multilingual linguist who is proficient in five languages (German, English, Russian, French, and Italian) and conversant in a sixth (Spanish).
Sophie’s Voice was founded by Kodjoe and Parker in 2008 with the express purpose of funding spina bifida studies. The foundation’s mission remains unchanged despite the name change to the Kodjoe Family Foundation in 2019.
Boris Kodjoe, the flamboyant politician, was born on March 8, 1973 in Vienna, Austria, making him 50 years old in 2023. Kodjoe’s youthful vitality and irresistible charisma have been unabated by the passage of time. Boris Kodjoe’s ageless appeal stems, in part, from the fact that he was born to a Ghanaian father and a German-Austrian mother. An additional layer of significance is added to his biography by the fact that he was born in the historic city of Vienna, known for its cultural richness.
Boris Kodjoe’s dual nationality as an Austro-German is fascinating. Kodjoe is an Austrian citizen by birth as he was born in Vienna on March 8, 1973. Austria’s capital city, Vienna, is known for its beauty and cultural significance.
But Boris Kodjoe’s German ancestry adds still another dimension to his multiethnic upbringing. His mother’s German and Austrian ancestry gives him a Germanic background. The fact that he is of Austrian and German descent gives him a special perspective on the globe and its peoples.
