Vicki Lawrence Net Worth: What is Vicki Lawrence most Famous For?

American actress, comedian, and singer Vicki Lawrence (born March 26, 1949), also known as Vicki Lawrence Schultz. Mama (Thelma Harper) is the role for which she is most known. From its 1967 debut until its 1978 finale, CBS’s The Carol Burnett Show featured an ensemble cast that included other characters created by Lawrence beyond Mama.
Vicki Lawrence Net Worth
The American singer and actress Vicki Lawrence is worth an estimated $8 million. She has been recognized for her work on shows like “Mama’s Family” and “The Carole Burnett Show” during her lengthy career.
She entered the world on March 26, 1949, in Inglewood, California. While performing on “The Carol Burnett Show” from 1967 through 1978, Vicki Lawrence originally found fame for her humorous acting. She was invited to audition after sending a letter to the show’s creators that included a photo emphasizing her resemblance to Carol Burnett.
When she released “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” in 1972, she became much more well-known. The song went Gold, meaning that more than a million copies were purchased. Over the next decade, she released three more hit singles.
Not only did she star on “The Carol Burnett Show” for eleven seasons, but she also had a successful singing career and acted in the spin-off series “Mama’s Family” from 1983 to 1990. Since then, she has starred in and made multiple appearances on television shows like “Laverne & Shirley,” “Major Dad,” “Roseanne,” and “Hannah Montana,” in addition to performing in her own stage act.
The leading role she played on the comedy series “Mama’s Family,” which ran for 130 episodes between 1983 and 1990, is likely responsible for her current level of fame. She has been a mainstay on the Fox comedy “The Cool Kids” since its premiere in 2018.
Vicki Lawrence Actual Property
The Santa Fe, New Mexico property is owned by Vicki Lawrence and her husband, Al Schultz. In 2019, the couple spent $1.5 million on the home. The 5,000-square-foot house has a pool and a hot tub in addition to spacious outside living areas.
What is Vicki Lawrence most Famous For?
The character of Thelma Harper (Mama) in Mama’s Family made Vicki Lawrence a household name. Lawrence got her start on The Carol Burnett Show, from which this spin-off of the same name ran from 1983 to 1990. The smash song “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” and her guest spots on Laverne & Shirley and Hannah Montana aren’t her only achievements.
