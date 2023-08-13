Dina Manzo Net Worth: How Rich is The TV Personality in 2023?

On March 7, 1972, in Brooklyn, New York, Claudine J. Laurita gave birth to Dina Manzo. She has ten older siblings, two of whom—sister Caroline and brother Chris—as well as her sister-in-law Jacqueline—took part in “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” together. Dina’s ex-husband Thomas Manzo’s brother Albert Manzo is Caroline’s spouse.
Dina Manzo Net Worth
Dina Manzo Net Worth is $20 Million as of this writing. Dina Manzo, formerly known as Dina Cantin, is a reality television personality from the United States who also works as an interior designer and entrepreneur.
As a cast member of the Bravo reality series “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” which she started appearing on in 2009, Dina Manzo attained widespread celebrity. She appeared as a regular cast member in seasons 1, 2, and 6 and as a guest performer in season 4.
In addition, Manzo appeared in the HGTV reality program “Dina’s Party” from 2012 to 2014. She has been an interior designer for many years and is actively involved with Project Ladybug, a nonprofit organization that supports children with cancer.
Dina and businessman Dave Cantin have been wed since June 2017. The Dave Cantin area, which Dave founded, is a “financial advisory company focused on building prosperous futures for individuals and businesses in the automotive group.” A house in Montecito, California, cost Dave and Dina $16 million to purchase in June 2023.
Dina Manzo’s Real Estate
Dina and David spent $2.3 million in April 2018 to purchase a 4,408 square foot house in San Juan Capistrano, California. In July 2019, they listed the five-bedroom, five-bath farmhouse for $3.495 million.
