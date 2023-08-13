Jermaine Jackson Net Worth: Exploring The Fortune of American Musician

Jermaine Jackson was born on December 11th, 1954 in the city of Gary in the state of Indiana. After Tito Jackson, he is the second son born to Joseph and Katherine Jackson. He is their fourth kid overall. While Jermaine’s father was at work, he would frequently come home to find his sons Jermaine, Tito, and Jackie playing their original music on their father’s guitar.
Jermaine Jackson served as the band’s first lead singer when it was known as The Jackson Brothers. This band was an early incarnation of the Jackson 5. 1973 was the year that he completed his high school education at Birmingham, located in Los Angeles.
Jermaine Jackson Net Worth
Jermaine Jackson is an American musician, singer-songwriter, producer, and director who has worked in film and television on occasion. His net worth is approximately $1.5 million. Jermaine Jackson is probably most known to the general public for his time spent performing with the Jackson 5. He is Michael and Janet Jackson’s older brother. Janet is also his sister.
You can also read about the fortunes of other famous celebrities by clicking the links given below:
- Sunny Hostin Net Worth: What was her Achievements?
- Gigi Hadid Net Worth: Is Gigi the Highest Paid Model?
Jermaine Jackson’s Finances
Jermaine presented a claim in a courtroom in Los Angeles in the year 2010, stating that he was destitute and unable to afford to make payments toward his child support obligation. During that time period, he stated that his monthly income was only $1,000 while his monthly bills totaled $3,000.
In 2018, as part of yet another divorce battle, Jackson’s ex-wife Halima claimed that his monthly income varies between $50,000 and $500,000 depending on concert bookings and other business transactions, and that as a result, she was demanding $35k per month in spousal support. She stated that this information was necessary in order to justify her request.
Jermaine Jackson’s Property Investment
Jermaine Jackson paid $550,000 in 2004 to acquire the Calabasas property previously owned by his brother Tito.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.