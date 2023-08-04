Father Mark Beard Accident: A Well-known Amite Pastor Died in A Tragic Crash

On August 2, a car accident took the life of Father Mark Beard, who served as a pastor at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite. On the official social media handle for the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, which is managed by Bishop Michael G. Duca, the news of his passing was shared with the community. Bishop requested that people pray for the soul of Father Beard as well as for his friends and family who are grieving his death.
Father Mark Beard Accident: How Did The Incident Happened?
In accordance with the records obtained by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the vehicle driven by Father Beard is said to have gone off the roadway when it was going south on Interstate 55. The car initially collided with a median before going on to hit a culvert.
Father Mark Beard was killed in the crash that took place as a result of the pastor’s vehicle rolling over. The collision took place around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 55, which is located north of the state boundaries that separate Louisiana and Mississippi. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that a deadly collision occurred in the area, which ultimately led to the death of a Catholic priest.
You can also read about recently d!ed celebrities by clickimg the below links:
- Treat Williams Cause of Death Revealed After 2 Months of His Accident
- Nyheim Hines Accident: The NFL Star Will Miss The Entire 2023 Season
On the evening of August 2, members of the St. Helena Catholic Church community attended a rosary recital in memory of Father Beard. After receiving the news, parishioners and residents of the neighborhood were distraught and in disbelief.
A tweet in the tribute to Father Mark Beard:
Bishop Michael G. Duca is saddened to report that Rev. Mark Beard, pastor at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite, was killed this afternoon in an automobile accident. The bishop asks for prayers for Fr. Beard and his family, parishioners, and friends who mourn his loss. pic.twitter.com/kn0krbxVnx
— JoJo Duval (@JoJoMcGriddles) August 2, 2023
Father Beard was a famous person in the religious community and was noted for his generosity, compassion, and dedication to his followers. He was known as “Father Beard.” Even more parishioners stated that he was responsible for positive changes in the lives of those who were close to him.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.